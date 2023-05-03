More Sports:

May 03, 2023

WATCH: Sixers players celebrate Joel Embiid's MVP win

After news broke that Joel Embiid won NBA MVP, his Sixers teammates mobbed him and took videos of him in celebration.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers-Joel-Embiid-MVP-Tyrese-Maxey-2022 Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Sixers MVP Joel Embiid and guard Tyrese Maxey celebrate after a home win at the Wells Fargo Center.

After two years as the league's runner-up, Joel Embiid finally has his MVP award after leading the NBA in scoring and carrying the Sixers to a 54-win season. The announcement was made Tuesday night and Sixers fans everywhere celebrated. That celebration extended to the Sixers themselves, too.

The Sixers' Twitter account posted a video of Embiid and his teammates watching TV as Embiid's MVP win was made official. They yelled and cheered as Embiid's head sunk into his hands, taking videos of him for their Instagram stories surely and swarmed the big fella:

The team took some candid black-and-white photos of the fanfare as well:

While Embiid is the lone Sixer remaining from The Process era, his teammates certainly are aware of his journey to get this far and reach these heights in the NBA. From an unknown in Cameroon to a guy many people thought would never play in a professional basketball game, Embiid proved the doubters wrong.

If he returns to the court on Wednesday night for the Sixers' Game 2 matchup with the Celtics, he'll have the chance to prove it in the postseason, too.

MORE: Sam Hinkie responds to Joel Embiid's MVP win

