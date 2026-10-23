Sixers scaling back pregame bell-ringer ceremony to 13 games per season

The Sixers' pregame bell-ringing ceremony, a staple at every home game in the regular season and playoffs over the last several years, is being scaled back and used for select games, the team said on Thursday.

"This season, the 76ers Bell Ringer Ceremony will now be centered around 13 of the season’s top matchups, including national television and rivalry games," the team's story about its new game presentation said. "Inspired by Philadelphia’s 'Circle of Stars' logo and the city’s connection to the original 13 colonies, the Bell Ringer Ceremony will feature notable personalities who will help create greater anticipation, unforgettable pregame moments, and even more energy for fans before tipoff."

Bernard Hopkins, the Philadelphia native and legendary boxer, rang the bell before Thursday's home opener. Only a dozen more bell-ringers await.

SIXERS STAGE 29-POINT COMEBACK IN HOME OPENER

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