Full injury report for Sixers-Bucks on Saturday

LeBron James (low back/sciatica management) is questionable to play in the front end of the Sixers' weekend back-to-back when the Milwaukee Bucks come to town on Saturday, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Friday – which does not list Joel Embiid:

The Sixers have an injury report for tomorrow's game vs. Milwaukee:



LeBron James — back management — QUESTIONABLE



Dean Wade – ankle – QUESTIONABLE



Dominick Barlow – back – OUT



Tacko Fall – quad – OUT



This is the front end of a back-to-back. — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) October 23, 2026

The Sixers are expected to be cautious in managing the workloads of Embiid, the subject of many surgeries, and James, the soon-to-be 42-year-old. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said before Thursday's home opener that the Sixers were having internal discussions about the back-to-back; after the game Embiid acknowledged he would not be playing on consecutive nights.

“I'm not playing both games," Embiid said with a smile. "I'm playing one of them. I don't know. They won't tell me. But yeah, I feel good. So, whatever they tell me, I'll do it. And then if I don't agree with it, I might fight it, but I might not win. So, I kind of give them the freedom to do whatever they want.”



"There’s been conversations," James said when asked about his status for the back-to-back. "We’ll manage it properly to see what the weekend looks like."

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