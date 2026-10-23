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October 23, 2026

Full injury report for Sixers-Bucks on Saturday

Joel Embiid said on Thursday night that he would not play in both legs of the Sixers' weekend back-to-back.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 10.23.26 Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joel Embiid will not play in both legs of this weekend's Sixers back-to-back.

LeBron James (low back/sciatica management) is questionable to play in the front end of the Sixers' weekend back-to-back when the Milwaukee Bucks come to town on Saturday, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Friday – which does not list Joel Embiid:

The Sixers are expected to be cautious in managing the workloads of Embiid, the subject of many surgeries, and James, the soon-to-be 42-year-old. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said before Thursday's home opener that the Sixers were having internal discussions about the back-to-back; after the game Embiid acknowledged he would not be playing on consecutive nights.

“I'm not playing both games," Embiid said with a smile. "I'm playing one of them. I don't know. They won't tell me. But yeah, I feel good. So, whatever they tell me, I'll do it. And then if I don't agree with it, I might fight it, but I might not win. So, I kind of give them the freedom to do whatever they want.”

"There’s been conversations," James said when asked about his status for the back-to-back. "We’ll manage it properly to see what the weekend looks like."

SIXERS STAGE 29-POINT COMEBACK IN HOME OPENER

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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