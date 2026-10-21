Full injury reports for Sixers-Cavaliers on Thursday

Dean Wade (ankle) is questionable to make his Sixers debut against his former team when the Cleveland Cavaliers come to Philadelphia on Thursday night, according to the Sixers' initial injury report for the game unveiled on Wednesday:

The Sixers have an injury report for tomorrow's game vs. Cleveland:



Dean Wade – ankle – QUESTIONABLE



Dominick Barlow – back – OUT



Tacko Fall – quad – OUT — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) October 21, 2026

Wade, whose injury occurred during last week's preseason finale, missed Tuesday's season opener alongside Dominick Barlow (back) and Tacko Fall (quad).

For Cleveland, starting center Jarrett Allen is questionable due to right patellar tendinopathy. Deeper reserves Nae'Qwon Tomline and Khalifa Diop are out.

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