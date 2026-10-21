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October 21, 2026

Full injury reports for Sixers-Cavaliers on Thursday

The Sixers have already been hit with a slew of frontcourt injuries.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Wade 10.21.26 Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Will Dean Wade make his Sixers debut against his former team on Thursday?

Dean Wade (ankle) is questionable to make his Sixers debut against his former team when the Cleveland Cavaliers come to Philadelphia on Thursday night, according to the Sixers' initial injury report for the game unveiled on Wednesday:

Wade, whose injury occurred during last week's preseason finale, missed Tuesday's season opener alongside Dominick Barlow (back) and Tacko Fall (quad).

For Cleveland, starting center Jarrett Allen is questionable due to right patellar tendinopathy. Deeper reserves Nae'Qwon Tomline and Khalifa Diop are out.

MOREJoel Embiid, LeBron James, Sixers make adjustment and statement at MSG

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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