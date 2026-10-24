Sixers' Jaylen Brown says former Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum 'has a great PR team' and 'should stay ready at all times'

PHILADELPHIA – The night after Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum declared that he and his running mate Jaylen Brown had "no beef" following Brown's social-media comment indicating Tatum was lying about his lack of knowledge about Brown's trade to the Sixers, Brown agreed on Saturday night... kind of.

"I didn't see the full thing, but I saw that he said there's no beef and I think he's right," Brown said. "There's no beef. Jayson comes from a wonderful family. We've accomplished some great things. He's a hell of a basketball player. He's got a great PR team. There's no beef, but it might be a little lamb chops and some gravy. You know what I mean? He should stay ready at all times.”

Across answers to three more questions about Tatum, Brown continued to indicate that there was "no beef," but "lamb chops" and, in what came across as sarcastic praise of Tatum, commended his "PR team" multiple times.

Tatum said on Friday night that he wanted to talk to Brown and hash things out. Does Brown want to talk to Tatum?

“We both got so much stuff in front of us," Brown said. "So, at the end of the day, we both – he’s got to do what he’s got to do for his team. I got to do what I do for my team. Jayson's a great guy. Like I said, great family, hell of a basketball player, hell of a PR team. There's no beef, but it be a little lamb chop.”



Jaylen Brown just fielded questions about Jayson Tatum. “No beef,” he said multiple times, “but lamb chops.” He praised Tatum in multiple respects, including saying he has a great “PR team.”



Full video: pic.twitter.com/Xz2Io56gIM — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) October 25, 2026

Tatum and the Celtics will be in Philadelphia on Nov. 10 for the first of four regular-season matchups between the two teams – the next of which will be Brown's return to TD Garden on Jan. 21.



Jayson Tatum responded at length to Jaylen Brown's 🧢 comment after last night's win:



"I don't have any animosity, beef, or ill will towards him."



"I got two kids. I reached out to him the day he got traded; I called him and texted him. I understand people process things… pic.twitter.com/eWHZa9dRpv — SleeperCeltics (@SleeperCeltics) October 24, 2026

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