5 Sixers thoughts: Quentin Grimes impressing early; can Joel Embiid and Guerschon Yabusele thrive together?

The Sixers will be back in action this week, likely getting two practices in the next few days before taking the floor on Thursday night against the defending champion Boston Celtics. To help pass the team, may I interest you in another edition of 5 Sixers thoughts?

Quentin Grimes makes a terrific early impression

Grimes, 24, has only made four appearances as a Sixer since the team sent Caleb Martin and a 2030 second-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Grimes and the return of the Sixers' 2025 second-round pick — currently projected to be the No. 37 overall pick in June — but the early returns have been very promising.

Martin played through injuries for much of his short tenure in Philadelphia, and had a few stellar moments. But it is abundantly clear that Grimes is just capable of doing things offensively that Martin cannot pull off. The most important example is his three-point shooting. Grimes is much more accurate from beyond the arc, but also does it on significantly higher volume with much more difficult looks.

As Grimes has gotten more comfortable with his new team, though, he has flashed another strong skill: off-the-dribble penetration, which can lead to self-created scoring chances and also opportunities to set his teammates up to get good looks. Grimes' assist numbers have been impressive in a small sample size:

The Sixers nearly staged a late-game comeback on Wednesday in Brooklyn because of a push made by a lineup which featured Grimes in a primary ball-handling role. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse clearly liked what he saw, and after the game Grimes mentioned how his time in Dallas prepared him for those duties.

"I feel like I've shown that really the whole year in Dallas," Grimes said. "[Mavericks head coach Jason] Kidd had me on the ball, whether it was with Luka [Dončić] or Kyrie [Irving] out, bringing the ball up, initiating the offense, making the right reads off of closeouts, attacking, whether it's throwing a lob to [Dereck Lively II] or whoever it may be, just making the right reads. And I feel like I've done a really good job with that so far this season."

While Grimes' on-ball responsibilities are more significant now than they ever have been during his NBA career, he has some experience in the role.

"I feel like I've always been good at that," Grimes said. "I was a PG predominantly in high school, even at [college] I was a two guard but still bringing the ball up getting us into stuff."

Nurse and Grimes have been a good match so far.

"Nick has done a great job of helping me," Grimes said. "You've got to build that trust, and I feel like we got a good feel for each other pretty early. I respected him, just the way he did it with Toronto... He knows what he's talking about, so I definitely feel very good about our relationship already."

Jared Butler's strengths and weaknesses on display

Butler, the Sixers' other trade deadline acquisition, signed a standard NBA contract on Thursday night. A league source told PhillyVoice that the deal covers the remainder of this season with a team option for 2025-26. This structure enables the team to either bring Butler back for next year on an inexpensive salary or decline his option to enable a longer-term contract agreement.

While Butler has only played in three games as a Sixer, the 24-year-old has seen his role expand with each appearance. In his team debut, Butler played a small handful of spot minutes. The next time out, he was the team's lone backup ball-handler. And on Wednesday in Brooklyn, an injury to Tyrese Maxey thrusted Butler into the starting lineup.

The results against the Nets were mixed. In 25 minutes, Butler had more than enough time to show flashes of the characteristics which have drawn the Sixers to him. For example, he totaled a season-high nine assists, often with shrewd dribble-drive plays. The most impressive one involved no dribbling, though. Watch how Butler's smarts and awareness generate the Sixers a perfect shot — Grimes wide open in the corner — even when Paul George does not see he has the pass open:

But a more intense workload also spotlighted the reasons Butler has yet to catch on as a rotation regular in the NBA. It is hard to thrive at the NBA level — especially as a point guard — without above-average size or athleticism. Butler has neither, and it caps his ceiling to some degree:



If Butler can use the remaining two months of the season to earn a roster spot on next year's team and make a case that he should be considered for some reserve minutes, the Sixers will be pleased.

Joel Embiid and Guerschon Yabusele honing high low game

After Yabusele's incredible and surprising emergence early in the season, Nurse hoped that when Embiid returned to action, the two bigs could form a partnership and give the Sixers a more significant interior presence. At first, the arrangement went poorly, in part because Embiid did not look like himself. Embiid and Yabusele failed to thrive alongside each other in their first four chances before Embiid returned to the inactive list for an extended period. Ever since, the pairing has been quite good, with tangible developments leading to their improvement.

First 4 games Next 12 games 43 minutes 126 minutes 101.1 Offensive Rating 113.9 Offensive Rating 112.6 Defensive Rating 106.8 Defensive Rating -11.5 Net Rating +7.1 Net Rating





Nurse spent weeks, if not months, talking about his desire to utilize Yabusele's terrific scoring chops in the low post more often. With the lineups featuring the 29-year-old at power forward alongside Embiid, he found his avenue to do just that. Embiid and Yabusele are mastering the art of the high low. Asked about it last week, Embiid pointed to a game seven days prior against the Mavericks. Embiid collected 10 assists as part of a 29-point triple-double, and half of them came on high low connections with Yabusele.