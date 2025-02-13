More Sports:

February 13, 2025

Report: Sixers converting Jared Butler to standard contract

Jared Butler, 24, was acquired in a trade with the Washington Wizards earlier this month.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers
Jared Butler 2.10.25 Jeff Hanisch/Imagn Images

Jared Butler hopes to leave his mark for the Sixers after being acquired in a trade with the Washington Wizards last week.

The Sixers are converting two-way point guard Jared Butler to a two-year standard contract, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN.

The contract covers the remainder of this season and contains a team option for 2025-26, a team source told PhillyVoice. This structure enables the Sixers to either pick up Butler’s option for next season or decline the option in hopes of securing him on a longer-term deal.

Butler, 24, was acquired from the Washington Wizards along with four second-round picks in exchange for Reggie Jackson and a first-round pick. In three games with the Sixers, Butler has averaged 10.0 points and 4.7 assists, including eight points and nine assists in his first start with the team on Wednesday night.

The Sixers will have the roster space to convert Butler when they let go of either of their current 10-day contract players, David Roddy and Chuma Okeke.

