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October 19, 2026

Sixers exercise VJ Edgecombe's third-year team option for 2027-28 season

VJ Edgecombe will make $12,219,840 in 2027-28.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Edgecombe 10.17.26 Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

VJ Edgecombe has given the Sixers everything they could have hoped for and more since being drafted No. 3 overall in 2025.

The Sixers officially picked up VJ Edgecombe's third-year team option, the team announced Monday evening, guaranteeing him a salary of $12,219,840 in the 2027-28 season.

This decision, due by the end of October, was a no-brainer for the Sixers; Edgecombe had one of the best rookie seasons in team history a year ago after being selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

"I love VJ. I think everybody knows that. It's pretty evident. And [it’s] not just because of his basketball abilities, but who he is as a person," backcourt mate Tyrese Maxey said in February. "His family [is] a really good family, comes from a good place, and we just appreciate him here. We're blessed to have him. Our season was very, very, very, very bad last year – injuries and all those different things played a part in it – but we're blessed with VJ Edgecombe, and I think as a Sixers organization, as a fan base, we should be very happy, very pleased, and very thankful. I know I am. I'm extremely thankful for him."

Edgecombe's blazing end-to-end speed and jaw-dropping athleticism, fiery competitiveness, impressive defense and clutch shot-making have endeared him to Sixers fans. He played over 3,000 minutes between the regular season and playoffs as a rookie, cementing himself as one of the NBA's best young guards after Sixers head coach Nick Nurse charted a path for him to play as often as possible

"That was a hell of an impressive rookie season," Nurse said after the Sixers' playoff elimination in May. "I mean, he's a hell of a player, and it's not about shooting, scoring, jumping, any of that stuff. He really knows how to play. He really has a leadership quality to him. I think he's a big-time winner. Works really hard. I mean, I think it was an incredible season for him, and just – really, really, like, future's really bright, because of some of the amazing intangibles that he has."

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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