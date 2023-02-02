More Sports:

February 02, 2023

Joel Embiid earns back-to-back Player of the Month honors

And Doc Rivers won Coach of the Month after an 11-3 stretch for the Sixers.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Sixers-Joel-Embiid-Lakers-January-2023 Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports

Sixers superstar center Joel Embiid.

There hasn't been much for the rest of the NBA to really do about Joel Embiid these past couple of months. He's going to get his, and the unbelievable stretch has resulted in back-to-back Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors

Embiid received January's award on Thursday, after averaging 34.9 points and 10.7 rebounds over a 10-game span that saw the Sixers go 8-2. 

The exclamation point came on January 28 at the Wells Fargo Center, when Embiid dropped 47 points, 18 boards, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks on Nikola Jokić – who bested Embiid for NBA MVP the past two season – and the Denver Nuggets in a 126-119 win

The performance also came on the heels of Embiid's snub as an All-Star starter, snapping a streak of five consecutive starts, even though he's still likely to go as a reserve. 

In his seventh season and still trying to push the Sixers to a playoff breakthrough, Embiid is averaging 33.5 points and 10.1 rebounds on the year, all while the team is gaining momentum in a battle for the Eastern Conference's top seed following a slow start. 

Guiding the shift has been Doc Rivers, who has his fair amount of criticisms among the fan base, but also received Eastern Conference Coach of the Month honors on Thursday. 

As a whole, the Sixers went 11-3 through January with a perfect 6-0 record on the road and a 7-0 record in games decided by 10 points or less. 

MORE: Embiid, Harden star in Sixers' win vs. Magic

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Joel Embiid Doc Rivers

Videos

Featured

A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia
Limited - IBEW Van All Electric

IBEW Local 98 Business Manager Mark Lynch shares his vision for the future

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Man dies after stabbing at Center City subway station, police say
SEPTA fatal stabbing

Sponsored

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February
Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Healthy Eating

Eating ultra-processed foods like hot dogs and soda may increase risk of cancer, research shows
Ultra-processed foods cancer

Eagles

Random Eagles notes: Super Bowl referee, LVIII (next year's) odds, and jersey colors
020223CarlCheffers

Pets

Local company offers couples wedding day services for their 'dogs of honor'
bow wow weddings dogs philadelphia

Food & Drink

Celebrate Mardi Gras with New Orleans-themed pop-up at Craftsman Row Saloon
Mardi Gras Pop Up Bar

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved