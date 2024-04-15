More Sports:

April 15, 2024

Report: Joel Embiid to be on 2024 Team USA Olympic roster

Sixers star Joel Embiid is reportedly on the finalized Team USA roster for the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Joel-Embiid-Team-USA-Olympic-Roster-LeBron-James Bill Streicher/USA Today

Joel Embiid and LeBron James will be Olympic teammates.

Though this has felt all but official for some time now, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday evening that Team USA has finalized its roster for the 2024 Olympics Games in Paris and Sixers star Joel Embiid is among the players who've been selected.

Embiid, a native of Cameroon, became a U.S. citizen back in fall 2022. This past October, Embiid stated that he intended to play for Team USA rather than both France and Cameroon in these upcoming Olympics. 

The men’s USA roster will be stacked with superstars, including Embiid, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and more. 

MORE: Sixers prepare for Play-In Tournament

