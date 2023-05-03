Report: Joel Embiid 'on track' to play in Game 2 against Celtics

After winning the NBA's MVP Award on Tuesday night, Joel Embiid could be suiting up for the Sixers in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup against the Celtics.

According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Embiid is "on track" to return to the court Wednesday in Boston after suffering an LCL knee sprain:

I can't speak to Embiid's injury situation, obviously, but I couldn't help but think that if he did get named as the league's MVP, there's no shot he wouldn't play in the next game. He certainly wants the basketball world to know that this award is deserved and to prove it in the postseason against a team that's sent him packing twice in the playoffs previously.

The Sixers, behind a 45-point night from James Harden, stole Game 1 on Monday. They did their job with Embiid sidelined. If Embiid's back, he has the chance to do what was unthinkable just a few days ago: Bring the Sixers back home to Philly with a 2-0 series lead.

