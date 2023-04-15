WATCH: Nick Sirianni rings the bell at Sixers playoff game

The Sixers are currently battling the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. When it comes to the postseason, the Sixers try to bring out the big names for the honor of ringing the bell during the pregame festivities and they picked a good one for Saturday: Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

Here's a video of Sirianni ringing the bell, surrounded by his family:

It was a great call to get Sirianni for Game 1 and capture some of the playoff success the Birds had this past winter. Other than the typical Sixers legends like Allen Iverson and Julius Erving who will inevitably ring the bell over the next couple of weeks, I'd imagine they'll try to bring out the likes of Jalen Hurts, Bryce Harper and Jay Wright, too.

The Sixers' next home game will be on Monday night for Game 2 of this series and the bell ringer for that one will have to match Sirianni's energy. A tough task!

