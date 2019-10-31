More Sports:

October 31, 2019

Sixers podcast: Examining the fallout of the Joel Embiid vs. Karl-Anthony Towns fight

By Kyle Neubeck
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid battles with Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Let's be honest — you're probably trying to consume as much content as possible about the Joel Embiid vs. Karl-Anthony Towns fight, so we're here to provide it to you.

We're back with another episode of The New Slant podcast, breaking down the lead up to the fight, the possible fallout, and much more.

A brief rundown of the show:

  1. Views of the fight from press row and the stands
  2. Embiid vs. Towns through the years
  3. The most Al Horford reaction of all-time
  4. The value of moments like these in fandom
  5. Potential suspensions for all involved
  6. The back and forth on social media

If you would be so kind, you can subscribe to/follow our podcast through most of your usual podcast providers to stay updated when new episodes release (though you could also just listen to them here, of course). You can currently listen to us using Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Art19, and Stitcher should be on the way fairly soon. Our RSS feed can be found here.

