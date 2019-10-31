Sixers podcast: Examining the fallout of the Joel Embiid vs. Karl-Anthony Towns fight

Let's be honest — you're probably trying to consume as much content as possible about the Joel Embiid vs. Karl-Anthony Towns fight, so we're here to provide it to you.

We're back with another episode of The New Slant podcast, breaking down the lead up to the fight, the possible fallout, and much more.

A brief rundown of the show:

Views of the fight from press row and the stands Embiid vs. Towns through the years The most Al Horford reaction of all-time The value of moments like these in fandom Potential suspensions for all involved The back and forth on social media

