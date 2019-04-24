Philly area bars giving out a free Coors Lite for Sixers-Raptors Game 1

The Philadelphia 76ers will begin their second-round series against the Raptors in Toronto this weekend as the NBA playoffs enter high gear.

If you're in the Philadelphia area and you want a free beer for the game, the Sixers are partnering with Coors Lite to make it happen.

“After the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets in the First Round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs, the team and Coors Light — an Official Partner of the 76ers — announced today the 'This Round On Us' playoff campaign," the Sixers said in a statement. "This first-time campaign gives all fans 21 and older the chance to receive one Coors Light before the start of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at participating locations in the Philadelphia market."

A total of 17 locations in Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania suburbs will participate in the promotion by giving out tokens to fans starting one hour before tip-off and running until halftime.

Here's where you can get your free beer:

• Fox and Hound – 1501 Spruce St., Philadelphia

• Maggie’s Waterfront Cafe – 9242 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia

• Bar-Ly Chinatown – 101 N. 11th St., Philadelphia

• JT Brewski’s Pub – 510 S Oak Ave, Primos, PA

• Chickie’s & Pete’s (7 locations) – 1526 Packer Ave., Philadelphia; 2999 Street Rd., Bensalem; 11000 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia; 500 Easton Rd., Warrington; 4010 Robbins Ave., Philadelphia; 5035 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill; 675 Shannondell Blvd., Norristown;

• PJ Whelihan’s Pub + Restaurants (6 locations) – 4803 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square; 853 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown; 1347 Wilmington Pike, West Chester; 799 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell; 12 General Warren Blvd., Malvern; 180 Mill Rd., Oaks

The dates and times for Game 1 and the rest of the series has not been announced yet, but we'll update the story when the NBA releases the second-round playoff schedule.