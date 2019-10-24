More Sports:

October 24, 2019

Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle already has a signature emoji

The 22-year-old is already turning heads with his defense, but his trademark might be his smile

6_Matisse_Thybulle_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Rookie Matisse Thybulle shoots a three pointer during the Philadelphia 76ers' season opener against the Boston Celtics.

Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle seems like an extremely positive young man. He works hard on defense, a part of the floor where plenty of players tend to slack off; he's equally passionate about his off-the-court pursuits, like photography; and he's constantly smiling.

Seriously, it feels like half of the Internet's photos of the 22-year-old showcase his smile, which is big and infectious, and a relative breath of fresh air in a sports landscape rife with mean-mugging superstars.

MORE: Sixers, Philly sports back at center of national scene — where they should be | Sixers post biggest opening night TV ratings in over 15 years

Here's the first shot on his Instagram with a Sixers jersey, smile and all:

View this post on Instagram

@sixers

A post shared by Matisse Thybulle (@theycallmetisse) on

If you listen to the Sixers' new unofficial Internet Liaison Mike Scott, it seems the smile is quickly and rightly becoming Thybulle's signature.

After Wednesday night's season-opening win, in which Thybulle flashed the defensive instincts and shot-making abilities which so excited the Sixers' front office, Sixers fans were thrilled with the rookie's performance, so much so that some started plotting a Thybulle fan club after just one game:

Scott was tagged as the conversation continued, and he endorsed the movement while adding his own take: Thybulle's signature emoji, like Ben Simmons' 😤 and Scott's 🐝, should be the 😄 emoji:

Scott, who at this point is basically a Philadelphia tastemaker, seems to have nailed it once again. Look at this picture and tell me Thybulle's signature emoji should be anything else:

Scott continued campaigning to make the emoji official Thursday afternoon, sending a horde of the emoji to Thybulle's Twitter account:

Sixers fans replied with a litany of the 😄 emoji, which means we probably have a movement on our hands.

MORE: Sixers show they can finally win games without overextending Joel Embiid | Sixers podcast: Beating the Celtics, Ben Simmons dominating, and Josh Richardson becoming a 'Philly Guy'

And, just to be sure, Scott went over to Thybulle's Instagram page and left a comment on the rookie's most recent post. As you might've guessed by now, it was just nine 😄 emojis.

Whether Thybulle will adopt the emoji is unclear, but at least a few fans are hoping he makes it his own:

Hop in, folks: Thybulle Fever has arrived, and so far everyone's all smiles.

