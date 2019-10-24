Sixers podcast: Beating the Celtics, Ben Simmons dominating, and Josh Richardson becoming a 'Philly Guy'

The Sixers got a much-needed win to beat the Boston Celtics on opening night, flashing the elite defense many believe can make them a legitimate title contender this season. On a new episode of "The New Slant," we react to Philly beating their most hated rival on opening night.

A brief rundown of the show:

Reaction to Philadelphia's defensive toughness on night one The luxury of getting Embiid more rest Ben Simmons playing with a chip on his shoulder Richardson's debut Who is the most "Philly guy" on the team? Role player contributions

