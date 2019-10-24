More Sports:

October 24, 2019

Sixers podcast: Beating the Celtics, Ben Simmons dominating, and Josh Richardson becoming a 'Philly Guy'

By Kyle Neubeck
Ben Simmons catching a pass during the Philadelphia 76ers game against the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on October 23, 2019. (Kate Frese/PhillyVoice)

The Sixers got a much-needed win to beat the Boston Celtics on opening night, flashing the elite defense many believe can make them a legitimate title contender this season. On a new episode of "The New Slant," we react to Philly beating their most hated rival on opening night.

A brief rundown of the show:

  1. Reaction to Philadelphia's defensive toughness on night one
  2. The luxury of getting Embiid more rest
  3. Ben Simmons playing with a chip on his shoulder
  4. Richardson's debut
  5. Who is the most "Philly guy" on the team?
  6. Role player contributions

