Sixers-Knicks preview: Which team made bigger improvements during the offseason?

There are too many storylines to count: on Tuesday night, the New York Knicks come to Philadelphia to battle the Sixers. It will be the first time the two teams have met since their epic first-round playoff series last season and the opening game of NBA Cup Group Play. Oh, and Joel Embiid is expected to make his season debut.

Here to talk about the future of the Sixers-Knicks rivalry is Ariel Pacheco, a Knicks expert who you can find on Substack. Let's talk to Ariel:

Adam Aaronson: The Knicks swung massive trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns to start and end what was a wild offseason. There is no question the Knicks have more talent now than they did in 2024-25, but have they improved enough to justify the enormous number of draft picks they gave up and the tremendous financial limitations that have been imposed on them as a result?

AP: The talent upgrade was worth the massive cost to their asset pool. The trades for Bridges and Towns weren’t just bets on their individual talents—they were also bets that the combination of their valuable skill sets would create a synergy greater than the sum of the team’s parts. All of the key players on the team, from Jalen Brunson to Towns to OG Aunonby to Bridges, theoretically cover for one another’s flaws while simultaneously amplifying each other’s strengths. This gives the Knicks a legitimate championship ceiling if everything clicks right.



AA: If the Sixers and Knicks were to meet in the playoffs once again, most of the eyes will be on the All-Stars. But Brunson and Towns aside, which Knicks player do you believe would be most crucial if the Knicks face the challenge of eliminating the Sixers for a second consecutive year?

AP: I’m firm in my belief that Anunoby is a massive swing piece for this Knicks team. He’s their primary defensive chess piece and can spend time guarding Embiid, Paul George, and even Tyrese Maxey Maxey. There’s also merit to having him defend someone like Kelly Oubre Jr. or Caleb Martin and having him wreak havoc as a roamer. With Brunson and Towns’ defensive deficiencies, Anunoby’s defensive acumen will be crucial in a potential series against the Sixers. Mitchell Robinson also deserves a shoutout, but his injury concerns and loud trade rumors make it hard to project whether he’ll be available or even on the roster come playoff time.



AA: Not everyone agrees that the Knicks or Sixers have done enough to win the NBA Finals in June, but most agree that both teams are considerably more talented in 2024-25 than they were in 2023-24. Which team do you believe will have made a larger year-to-year leap by the time the playoffs begin, the Knicks or the Sixers?

AP: Both teams have great arguments for being the answer to this question, but I’d lean toward the Knicks here. The Sixers seem to be prioritizing keeping their key guys healthy at the start of the playoffs as opposed to regular season wins. While I think this is smart for them to do, I do think one of the downsides of this strategy is that their opportunities to build chemistry and familiarity will be limited. The Knicks, led by Tom Thibodeau, will play every single regular season game as if it is a must-win game. This should foster that chemistry sooner and give them a chance to work out any early-season struggles. By the time the playoffs roll around, I expect the Knicks to be ahead of the Sixers in terms of standings and their quality of play.

