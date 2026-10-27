Full injury reports for Sixers-Pacers on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS – Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe will both return to the lineup when the Sixers face the Indiana Pacers on the road on Wednesday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Tuesday:

The Sixers have an injury report for tomorrow's game @ Indiana:



Tacko Fall – quad – OUT



Jabari Walker – knee – OUT



Dominick Barlow – back – OUT



VJ Edgecombe and Joel Embiid are not listed after missing Sunday's game. — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) October 27, 2026

Embiid (right plantar fasciitis management) and Edgecombe (abdominal contusion) both sat during the Sixers' first loss of the season on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons. Embiid's absence was precautionary – he is not playing both legs of back-to-backs as of now – while Edgecombe's was reactionary – he took a blow on Saturday and its impact escalated on Sunday, leading to a late placement on the injury report. Edgecombe practiced in full on Tuesday, according to multiple reports, an indication he would suit up

The Sixers remain without a slew of frontcourt bodies. Dominick Barlow will miss at least another week with a back injury that the Sixers have yet to establish a timeline for him to return from. Tacko Fall is getting closer to a return, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said over the weekend, but is not quite ready. Jabari Walker, perhaps immediately after securing a longer leash as a backup center, "tweaked" his left knee on Saturday and missed Sunday's game.

Indiana, meanwhile, may be considering punting what will be its third game in four nights. Ivica Zubac, T.J. McConnell and Ben Sheppard are all out with preexisting injuries and nearly every other Pacers rotation player is listed on the injury report in some capacity:

Injury Report for tomorrow's game against the 76ers:



Aaron Nesmith - Probable (left hamstring strain)

Obi Toppin - Probable (left hand sprain)

Tyrese Haliburton - Questionable (left hamstring tightness)

Andrew Nembhard - Questionable (neck soreness)

Ben Sheppard - Out (left… pic.twitter.com/Kdok5dcrkG — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 27, 2026

The only members of Indiana's core rotation not listed on Tuesday's injury report are old friend Kelly Oubre Jr. and Pascal Siakam.

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