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October 27, 2026

Full injury reports for Sixers-Pacers on Wednesday

The Sixers could have a health advantage over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Edgecombe 10.27.26 Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

VJ Edgecombe missed his first game of the season on Sunday due to an abdominal contusion.

INDIANAPOLIS – Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe will both return to the lineup when the Sixers face the Indiana Pacers on the road on Wednesday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Tuesday:

Embiid (right plantar fasciitis management) and Edgecombe (abdominal contusion) both sat during the Sixers' first loss of the season on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons. Embiid's absence was precautionary – he is not playing both legs of back-to-backs as of now – while Edgecombe's was reactionary – he took a blow on Saturday and its impact escalated on Sunday, leading to a late placement on the injury report. Edgecombe practiced in full on Tuesday, according to multiple reports, an indication he would suit up

The Sixers remain without a slew of frontcourt bodies. Dominick Barlow will miss at least another week with a back injury that the Sixers have yet to establish a timeline for him to return from. Tacko Fall is getting closer to a return, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said over the weekend, but is not quite ready. Jabari Walker, perhaps immediately after securing a longer leash as a backup center, "tweaked" his left knee on Saturday and missed Sunday's game.

Indiana, meanwhile, may be considering punting what will be its third game in four nights. Ivica Zubac, T.J. McConnell and Ben Sheppard are all out with preexisting injuries and nearly every other Pacers rotation player is listed on the injury report in some capacity:

The only members of Indiana's core rotation not listed on Tuesday's injury report are old friend Kelly Oubre Jr. and Pascal Siakam.

MORE: How (quickly) can Sixers fix backup center problem?

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Philadelphia 76ers Tacko Fall Dominick Barlow Indiana Pacers VJ Edgecombe Jabari Walker

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