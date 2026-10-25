Full injury reports for Sixers-Pistons

Joel Embiid (right plantar fasciitis management) is out for the second leg of the Sixers' weekend back-to-back on Sunday night, according to the team's initial injury report for their matchup with the Detroit Pistons. As he indicated on Thursday, Embiid will only play in one half of the back-to-back; he recorded the 10th triple-double of his career in Saturday's win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

LeBron James sat against Milwaukee after initially being listed as questionable due to low back/sciatica management, but the NBA's all-time leading scorer is not listed on Sunday's report and ready to face the Pistons:

The Sixers have an injury report for tonight's game vs. Detroit:



Joel Embiid – right plantar fasciitis management – OUT



Dominick Barlow – back – OUT



Tacko Fall – quad – OUT



Jabari Walker – knee – OUT



LeBron James not listed on the second leg of a back-to-back. — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) October 25, 2026

After Saturday's game, Embiid joked that reporters should "pressure" the Sixers' medical staff to allow him to play against Detroit when asked about his plans for Sunday.

"I want to play tomorrow," Embiid said, "so start writing articles and put pressure on them so they’ll let me play.”



James, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse indicated on Saturday, is not the subject of any concern. The soon-to-be 42-year-old should not be expected to play on consecutive nights all that often, particularly on a team with enough offensive firepower to withstand his absence.

Dean Wade is available for the second consecutive night after missing two games with an ankle injury, but after what Nurse called a "tweak" of his knee, Jabari Walker will be sidelined, further damaging the Sixers' shallow frontcourt. Walker's official designation is "left knee soreness."

For the Pistons, star center Jalen Duren is out with a hamstring injury and defensive ace Ausar Thompson is questionable with a right ankle sprain which held him out of Detroit's shootaround.

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