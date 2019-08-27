More Culture:

August 27, 2019

'SNL' announces Season 45 with hosts Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Eddie Murphy, Kristen Stewart

Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, and Billie Eilish will be the first three musical guests of the new season

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Eddie Murphy, Woody Harrelson, and Taylor Swift will all be on SNL during Season 45, starting Sept. 28.

The 45th season of "Saturday Night Live" kicks off on Sept. 28 with host Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish, the show announced on Monday.

SNL announced the first couple weeks of hosts, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge on Oct. 5, David Harbour on Oct. 12, Kristen Stewart on Nov. 2, and iconic SNL cast member Eddie Murphy on Dec. 21.

Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello will also perform during the first three weeks of the season.

This will be Murphy's first time back on the show in 35 years. The SNL alum last hosted an episode in 1984 and returned in 2015 for a cameo for the show's 40th anniversary episode.

