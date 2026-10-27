Snooki is coming to Freehold for a live Q&A and meet-and-greet on Nov. 14

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, one of the original stars of MTV's "Jersey Shore," is heading back to familiar territory for a fan event in Freehold, New Jersey, next month.

Polizzi will appear at the American Hotel on Saturday, Nov. 14, for a Q&A and meet-and-greet organized by Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club. The event begins at 1 p.m., with doors opening at 11 a.m.

Best known for her breakout role on "Jersey Shore," which premiered in 2009, Polizzi became one of the show's most recognizable personalities. She later starred alongside Jenni "JWoww" Farley in the spinoff "Snooki & JWoww" and returned to the franchise for "Jersey Shore Family Vacation."

The event will feature a 45-minute Q&A with Polizzi. General admission tickets cost $78.95, including fees, and allow fans to take photos from their seats, but don't include individual photos with Polizzi or autographs.

VIP tickets cost $142.95, including fees, and include seating closest to the stage, an individual photo with Polizzi and an autograph on one item that attendees bring or purchase.

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Tickets are available through Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Q&A and meet-and-greet

Time: 1-3 p.m.; doors open at 11 a.m.

Admission: $78.95 general admission; $142.95 VIP, including fees

General admission: Photos permitted from seats; no individual photos or autographs

VIP: Seating closest to the stage, individual photo with Snooki and one autographed item

Tickets: Purchase tickets

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.