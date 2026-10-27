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October 27, 2026

Snooki is coming to Freehold for a live Q&A and meet-and-greet on Nov. 14

The "Jersey Shore" star will answer questions at the American Hotel on Nov. 14, with VIP tickets offering a photo, autograph and seats near the stage.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Meet and Greet Celebrities
Snooki Freehold event USA TODAY Network/via Reuters Connect

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi attends a book signing at Bookends in Ridgewood, New Jersey, on Oct. 13, 2015. The "Jersey Shore" star will appear at the American Hotel in Freehold on Nov. 14, 2026, for a Q&A and meet-and-greet.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, one of the original stars of MTV's "Jersey Shore," is heading back to familiar territory for a fan event in Freehold, New Jersey, next month.

Polizzi will appear at the American Hotel on Saturday, Nov. 14, for a Q&A and meet-and-greet organized by Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club. The event begins at 1 p.m., with doors opening at 11 a.m.

Best known for her breakout role on "Jersey Shore," which premiered in 2009, Polizzi became one of the show's most recognizable personalities. She later starred alongside Jenni "JWoww" Farley in the spinoff "Snooki & JWoww" and returned to the franchise for "Jersey Shore Family Vacation."

The event will feature a 45-minute Q&A with Polizzi. General admission tickets cost $78.95, including fees, and allow fans to take photos from their seats, but don't include individual photos with Polizzi or autographs.

VIP tickets cost $142.95, including fees, and include seating closest to the stage, an individual photo with Polizzi and an autograph on one item that attendees bring or purchase.

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Tickets are available through Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Q&A and meet-and-greet

Time: 1-3 p.m.; doors open at 11 a.m.
Admission: $78.95 general admission; $142.95 VIP, including fees
General admission: Photos permitted from seats; no individual photos or autographs
VIP: Seating closest to the stage, individual photo with Snooki and one autographed item
Tickets: Purchase tickets

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Meet and Greet Celebrities Snooki Jersey Shore Freehold

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