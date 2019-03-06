More Events:

March 06, 2019

Charity ride at SoulCycle in Rittenhouse will benefit Penn's cancer center

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
SoulCycle, 113 S. 16th Street.

Looking for something to do on St. Patrick's Day that doesn't involve drinking gross green beer?

On Sunday, March 17, there will be a charity ride at SoulCycle in Rittenhouse. You can work up a sweat at the indoor cycling studio for the Kicks4Chris Foundation, which works with Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania.

RELATED: Run for pie with Philadelphia Runner on Pi Day | Positivity Charge hosting event focused on mental health, self-care

The ride will start promptly at 4 p.m. and participants should aim to arrive 15-20 minutes early.

Tickets for the workout are $45 and include water, shoes and Kicks4Chris swag. There are only 54 bikes, so if interested don't wait to purchase. Tickets sales end Wednesday, March 13.

Also, if you're new to SoulCycle, you'll need to make an account ahead of the ride.

Kicks4Chris Charity Ride at SoulCycle

Sunday, March 17
4-5 p.m. | $45 per person
SoulCycle: Rittenhouse
113 South 16th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

