February 28, 2019

Run for pie with Philadelphia Runner on Pi Day

Lace up your sneaks for a quick 3.14 miles

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Running
Carroll - Running Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A person runs along the Schuylkill Banks boardwalk.

Maybe you've been slacking on your exercise routine, but this upcoming event will give you all the motivation you need to lace up your running sneakers.

Philadelphia Runner is hosting a Pi Day run that ends with free pie from The Bakeshop On 20th, a small-batch bakery that uses family recipes to make treats like brownies, seasonal pies and sticky buns.

The group fun, which is free to join, will start at 6 p.m. from Philadelphia Runner's Sansom Street store in Center City. In total, participants will run 3.14 miles in honor of Pi Day.

Runners will also have the opportunity to try out the Brooks Glycerin 17 shoe, and could win prizes at the event, too.

Pi Day Run

Thursday, March 14
6-7:30 p.m. | Free
Philadelphia Runner
1601 Sansom St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

