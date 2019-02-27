More Events:

February 27, 2019

Positivity Charge hosting event focused on mental health, self-care

Enjoy brunch, guided journaling and more

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Self-Care
journaling as a way to practice self-care Photo by Hannah Olinger/ on Unsplash

Make time for self-care, no matter how busy you are.

The Positivity Charge, a Philadelphia-based wellness company, will host an event focused on mental health awareness and self-care at the end of March.

During "Health & Hustle: A Mindset Master Social," there will be discussion on overcoming the stigma surrounding mental health, plus attendees will learn techniques that can help reduce anxiety. 

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and brunch foods from Pure Fare, as well as coffee from La Colombe, will be served. 

Attendees will participate in meditation and other mental health exercises, listen to keynote speaker Dr. Colleen Reichman, a clinical psychologist, and spend time answering journal prompts.

"It’s a social experience designed to challenge your mental fitness. Learning how to harness your inner strength to overcome common mindset obstacles is an essential life skill," said Dr. Rubina Tahir, event co-founder.

Tickets are $50 per person.

Health & Hustle: A Mindset Master Social

Sunday, March 31
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | $50 per person
The MAAS Building
1325 N. Randolph St., Philadelphia, PA 19122

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

