Positivity Charge hosting event focused on mental health, self-care

The Positivity Charge, a Philadelphia-based wellness company, will host an event focused on mental health awareness and self-care at the end of March.

During "Health & Hustle: A Mindset Master Social," there will be discussion on overcoming the stigma surrounding mental health, plus attendees will learn techniques that can help reduce anxiety.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and brunch foods from Pure Fare, as well as coffee from La Colombe, will be served.

Attendees will participate in meditation and other mental health exercises, listen to keynote speaker Dr. Colleen Reichman, a clinical psychologist, and spend time answering journal prompts.

"It’s a social experience designed to challenge your mental fitness. Learning how to harness your inner strength to overcome common mindset obstacles is an essential life skill," said Dr. Rubina Tahir, event co-founder.



Tickets are $50 per person.

Sunday, March 31

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | $50 per person

The MAAS Building

1325 N. Randolph St., Philadelphia, PA 19122

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.