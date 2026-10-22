South Street plans Halloween candy crawl, vintage car parade and trick-or-treating Oct. 31

South Street will be busy with trick-or-treaters, costumed pedestrians and vintage cars on Halloween as neighborhood businesses and organizations put together a full day of activities.

The celebration takes place Saturday, Oct. 31, starting with a candy crawl from noon to 5 p.m. Participating shops throughout the South Street Headhouse District will hand out candy supplied by Frankford Candy. A map of participating businesses is available online.

At 1 p.m., a costume promenade and vintage car parade will start at Fifth and South streets. A trunk-or-treat follows at Headhouse Plaza from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

The Society Hill Civic Association will also hold its Halloween at Headhouse event from 4 to 8 p.m. Families can walk through the historic Headhouse Shambles for more trick-or-treating.

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Participating South Street bars and restaurants will offer Halloween specials beginning at 5 p.m. as part of Boos & Brews. A map of participating locations is available online.

The Theatre of Living Arts will also screen The Rocky Horror Picture Show at midnight. Sunday, Nov. 1. Doors open at 11 p.m. Saturday, and the screening is restricted to adults 21 and older. Tickets are sold separately.

The neighborhood Halloween activities are free to attend, while food, drinks and the midnight movie screening cost extra.

More information is available on the South Street Headhouse District website.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026

Location: South Street Headhouse District, Philadelphia



Admission: Free neighborhood activities; food, drinks and movie tickets extra

Schedule:

Noon-5 p.m.: Candy Crawl at participating South Street businesses

1-1:30 p.m.: Costume promenade and vintage car parade, starting at Fifth and South streets

1:30-4 p.m.: Trunk-or-Treat at Headhouse Plaza

4-8 p.m.: Halloween at Headhouse, with trick-or-treating through the Shambles

5 p.m.-close: Boos & Brews at participating bars and restaurants

Midnight: The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the TLA, beginning Sunday, Nov. 1; separate tickets required, ages 21 and older

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.