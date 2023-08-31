More Events:

August 31, 2023

South Street Smorgasbord to offer week's worth of deals at restaurants

From Sept. 24 through Oct. 1, discounts can be found at popular eateries like Brauhaus Schmitz, Tattooed Mom and Federal Donuts

South Street Smorgasbord Provided Image/South Street Headhouse District

From Sept. 24 to Oct.1, South Street Smorgasbord will offer food deals at a variety of South Philly establishments.

South Street is a lively pocket of Philadelphia that houses many popular restaurants and bars. To showcase them, the South Street Headhouse District is debuting its first restaurant week, South Street Smorgasbord, from Sunday, Sept. 24 through Friday, Oct. 1.

Offerings from South Philly establishments include $45 prix fixe dinners, $20 meals and snacks and desserts that cost no more than $10

Brauhaus Schmitz, Bridget Foy's, Tattooed Mom and Federal Donuts are all participating, and a complete list of restaurants will become available closer to the event. 

South Street Smorgasbord is part of the Meet Me on South Street series of events, which includes a free Sept. 17 music showcase at the Woolly Mammoth bar, Sept. 27 night market on the 400 block of South Street and a Sept. 30 block party at Philly AIDS Thrift.

South Street Smorgasbord

Sept. 24 - Oct. 1, 2023
Prix fixe meals for $45, lunches and dinners for $20 and snacks and desserts for $10 or less
Various restaurants on South Street

