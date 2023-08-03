More Events:

August 03, 2023

Center City Restaurant Week returns this September with $45 three-course dinners

More than 90 Philly restaurants are offering the promotion from Sept. 10-23. Premium items for $60 and lunches for $20 can also be found

By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Center City Restaurant Week is celebrating its 20th anniversary with prix-fixe lunch and dinner options at more than 90 restaurants and bars from Sept. 10-23. Reservations are open now.

Center City Restaurant Week is celebrating its 20th anniversary next month by adding a slew of new features to its already jam-packed fall dining event. 

More than 90 of the city's most popular restaurants will serve three-course dinners at $45 a person from Sunday, Sept. 10 through Saturday, Sept. 23. A handful of eateries will also offer $20 lunches. For the first time, diners can indulge in premium menu items at a select number of restaurants for $60. 

MORE: OktoBEARfest set to return at Philly Zoo after five years

Prices do not include tax, tips or drinks. Reservations can be made online using OpenTable, though some trendy spots are expected to sell out quickly. Patrons can purchase specialty cocktails made with Knob Creek Rye Whiskey and Suntory Haku Vodka at an additional cost. 

As part of its 20th anniversary celebration, the Center City District created a digital recipe book curated by Philly chefs, including Marcie Turney, Jose Garces and Steven Sansone. Some chefs, like Chef Mike Brenfleck at Spice Finch, sat down with officials from the Center City District for behind-the-scenes profiles about their culinary backgrounds and favorite foods. 

Currently, there are 93 restaurants and bars in the Center City area participating in Restaurant Week, though more will be added. Below is a map of participating restaurants. 

This year, each participating restaurant has chosen members of its staff to be entered into a raffle to win $500 courtesy of the Community College of Philadelphia. Five winners will be selected at random, with all nominees receiving a small gift. 

Discounted parking will be available for $9 or less at participating parking garages, which can be found on the Restaurant Week website along with a digital parking voucher.

Center City Restaurant Week 2023

Sept. 10-23, 2023
Times vary | Prix-fixe meals from $20-$60
Various restaurants and bars in Center City

