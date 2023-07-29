More Events:

July 29, 2023

OktoBEARfest set to return at Philly Zoo after five years

The revamped event on Sept. 16 will include adult-only late-night hours with more than 100 seasonal craft beers and live music

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
After five years, the Philadelphia Zoo is bringing back OktoBEARfest on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will feature over 100 craft beers and ciders to sample.

An old event is returning to the Philadelphia Zoo after five years this fall. OktoBEARfest, a night of unlimited samples of more than 100 craft beers and ciders, will occur on September 16 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The revamped event for adults 21 and older will include a Bavarian Beer Hall, live music from local DJs, and Philly's Premier Polka Band, Polkadelphia. 

"The proceeds from this fun event support the animals in our care as well as the Zoo's conservation work and ability to bring under-resourced families to the Zoo that might not otherwise be able to visit," Cara Treadway said.

Some participating breweries include  Aldus Brewing Co., Alementary, Bitchin' Kitten Brewery, Great Lakes Brewing Co., Punch Buggy Brewing, Wissahickon Brewing Company, and more.

The rain or shine event will also feature food trucks, including BYZ Empire, Bacon on a Stick, Bonjour Creperie, Calle Del Sabor, Deke's BBQ, The Fabulous Fig, The Little Sicilian, The Munchy Machine, and Wokworks. 

There is free parking in the zoo lot and a complimentary shuttle from 30th Street Station. 

Tickets are already on sale and will increase every two weeks leading up to the event; guests can purchase early access tickets to the enter event at 6 p.m. as opposed to general admission entry at 7 p.m.

Early access tickets are $75, and general admission tickets are $55 until July 31. From Aug. 1 to Aug. 15, tickets will cost $85 for early access and $65 for general admission. From Aug. 16 to Sept. 10, tickets will cost $90 for early access and $70. The week of the event from Sept. 11 to Sept. 16, early access tickets will cost $95, and general admission will be $75.

For those who don't want to drink, tickets are $35. 

OktoBEARfest

Saturday, Sept. 16
5-8 p.m. | $55 to $75 per person
Philadelphia Zoo
3400 W. Girard Ave.


