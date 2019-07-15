SouthGate offering $4 deals in honor of fourth anniversary

SouthGate, which serves Korean-American fusion, is doing something special for its fourth anniversary.

From Tuesday, July 16, through Sunday, July 21, the Rittenhouse restaurant will offer a $4 menu that includes sliders, fried chicken wings and mystery beers.

Below are all the $4 items available each evening.

• Three-piece KFC (K orean fried chicken) – C rispy double fried wings

• Seoul Hot Chicken Slider – Korean fried chicken breast made Nashville hot style

• Bulgogi Burger Slider – One of the restaurant's most popular items

• Banchan duos – Two plates from the banchan section of the dinner menu

• Mystery Beer – A beer in a bag that could be a fruity sour, crisp lager, cider, hopped up IPA or something else

• SouthGate Citywide – Kirin beer and soju shot

SouthGate opens at 5 p.m. for dinner. The restaurant is at 1801 Lombard St.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.