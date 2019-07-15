More Events:

July 15, 2019

SouthGate offering $4 deals in honor of fourth anniversary

Check out the menu, which includes sliders, wings and beer

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Southgate offering $4 deals for fourth anniversary Courtesy of/Bondfire Media

In honor of the restaurant's fourth anniversary, Southgate is offering $4 deals. Enjoy the Seoul Hot Chicken Slider for less than five bucks.

SouthGate, which serves Korean-American fusion, is doing something special for its fourth anniversary.

From Tuesday, July 16, through Sunday, July 21, the Rittenhouse restaurant will offer a $4 menu that includes sliders, fried chicken wings and mystery beers.

RELATED: Dining Days returning to University City, now with lunch | Dine out in Ardmore during neighborhood Restaurant Week

Below are all the $4 items available each evening.

• Three-piece KFC (Korean fried chicken) – Crispy double fried wings
• Seoul Hot Chicken Slider – Korean fried chicken breast made Nashville hot style
• Bulgogi Burger Slider – One of the restaurant's most popular items
• Banchan duos – Two plates from the banchan section of the dinner menu
• Mystery Beer – A beer in a bag that could be a fruity sour, crisp lager, cider, hopped up IPA or something else
• SouthGate Citywide – Kirin beer and soju shot

SouthGate opens at 5 p.m. for dinner. The restaurant is at 1801 Lombard St.

sinead@phillyvoice.com

