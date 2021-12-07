Spirit Airlines to launch seven new nonstop routes from Philadelphia International Airport

Budget carrier Spirit Airlines has unveiled plans to expand service out of Philadelphia International Airport next year with seven new nonstop routes to destinations including New Orleans, Nashville and Aguadilla.

The airline announced that the new routes will debut at PHL between February and May 2022.

The new destinations and the dates they'll begin service are as follows:



•New Orleans (MSY — daily service beginning February 16 •Aguadilla, Puerto Rico (BQN) — four flights per week beginning April 20 •Nashville (BNA) — daily service beginning May 11 •Houston (IAH) — daily service beginning May 11 •Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ) — four flights per week beginning May 18 •Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) — three flights per week beginning May 18 •Oakland/San Francisco (OAK) — daily service beginning May 18

Spirit Airlines also plans to expand its service from PHL to Cancun, Mexico with daily departures starting April 20.

The addition of the new routes will increase Spirit's nonstop service from Philadelphia to 20 domestic and international destinations, with a total of approximately 23 daily departures.

"Philadelphia has been a great partner of Spirit Airlines for a long time, and we’re thankful to the airport team for enabling this opportunity to add many more popular, nonstop destinations for our guests," said Matt Klein, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Spirit Airlines. "This expansion is particularly exciting because of the variety of destinations stretching from the Pacific Coast, to popular spots in the Southern U.S., and three new options for Caribbean getaways."

Spirit's new service to Aguadilla will mark the first time Philadelphia passengers are able to travel to the Puerto Rican city on a nonstop flight. The nonstop flight to Oakland also will be the first out of Philadelphia since 2007.

"This is wonderful news for PHL, our passengers and our region," said PHL CEO Chellie Cameron. "In addition to offering more options to popular vacation destinations, Spirit will be the only airline at PHL serving Oakland and Aguadilla nonstop. This is especially important for our passengers wanting to visit friends and relatives."