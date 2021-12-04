More News:

December 04, 2021

Philly Airport's economy lot to be closed for good

The lot shuttered at the beginning of the pandemic will be repurposed for cargo shipping

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Airports
12 04 2021 Airport.jpeg Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Passengers flying out of Philly this holiday season may want to think twice about driving to the airport. The Philadelphia International Airport's roughly 7,000 spot economy lot, which has been shuttered since the beginning of the pandemic, will remain closed indefinitely.

Passengers flying out of Philly this holiday season may want to think twice about driving to the airport. 

The Philadelphia International Airport's roughly 7,000 spot economy lot, which has been shuttered since the beginning of the pandemic, will remain closed for good.

Since the airport will be left with just 12,000 on-site parking spaces, officials are encouraging travelers to take public transit and taxis or use rideshare apps. SEPTA already runs a train between 30th Street and the airport roughly every half hour and will run more at the busiest flight times.

Those who choose to drive should plan to arrive at PHL at least three hours before their departure time and expect to park in one of the roughly 9,000 spots in off-site lots that surround the airport.

The economy lot will be redeveloped as the first phase of the airport's plan to expand its cargo shipping service offerings over the next five to ten years.

Back in June, officials announced the airport's cargo building space would be tripled from 600,000 square feet to 1.4 million. Five million square feet of new taxiways and plane parking spaces will be paved as well to accommodate the additional air traffic.

The move was in response to a 2017 study which found that the airport only managed to catch 9% of a potential $53 billion worth of air cargo shipped through the Philly area each year and is expected to bring as many as 28,000 new jobs to the area.

"We have a huge opportunity to become one of the most successful cargo airports on the East Coast," said Stephanie Wear, the airport's director of air service development and cargo service.

But many are upset about the shift. That includes the person behind the Save the PHL Economy Lot Twitter account, which was created last month.

"What does it say to you that (PHL) has gotten rid of 7000 parking spaces and is making traveling a miserable experience for your passengers?" the account asked in a post that tagged American Airlines, the nation's largest airline which operates a hub out of PHL.


Parking at the economy lot could cost as little as $13 per day before the pandemic. Now the cheapest parking option at the airport costs $16 per day if a driver leaves their car for 72 hours or more.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Airports Philadelphia International Airport Planes Flying Travel Air

Videos

Featured

Northern Liberties View 16

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philly
Purchased - Holiday Tree Inflation

Tips for holiday shopping amid inflation

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 13 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Jets
Eagles-Jets-Reagor_120321_usat

Sponsored

Tastykake recruiting Philadelphia residents for training program and production jobs
Limited - Tasty Baking Company

Government

Philly Commerce Department reeling from director's 'toxic' management style, staffers say
Michael Rashid Philly commerce department

Men's Health

The prevalence of low testosterone should motivate men to adopt healthier lifestyles
Weight Lifting

History

Nearly 250 years ago, a Philly nurse saved the Continental Army from a surprise British attack
Independence Hall Philadelphia

Food & Drink

Reading Terminal Market celebrates the holidays with weekly events during ‘A Time For Joy’
Reading Terminal Market

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved