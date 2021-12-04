Philly Airport's economy lot to be closed for good

Passengers flying out of Philly this holiday season may want to think twice about driving to the airport.

The Philadelphia International Airport's roughly 7,000 spot economy lot, which has been shuttered since the beginning of the pandemic, will remain closed for good.



Since the airport will be left with just 12,000 on-site parking spaces, officials are encouraging travelers to take public transit and taxis or use rideshare apps. SEPTA already runs a train between 30th Street and the airport roughly every half hour and will run more at the busiest flight times.

Those who choose to drive should plan to arrive at PHL at least three hours before their departure time and expect to park in one of the roughly 9,000 spots in off-site lots that surround the airport.

The economy lot will be redeveloped as the first phase of the airport's plan to expand its cargo shipping service offerings over the next five to ten years.

Back in June, officials announced the airport's cargo building space would be tripled from 600,000 square feet to 1.4 million. Five million square feet of new taxiways and plane parking spaces will be paved as well to accommodate the additional air traffic.

The move was in response to a 2017 study which found that the airport only managed to catch 9% of a potential $53 billion worth of air cargo shipped through the Philly area each year and is expected to bring as many as 28,000 new jobs to the area.

"We have a huge opportunity to become one of the most successful cargo airports on the East Coast," said Stephanie Wear, the airport's director of air service development and cargo service.

But many are upset about the shift. That includes the person behind the Save the PHL Economy Lot Twitter account, which was created last month.

"What does it say to you that (PHL) has gotten rid of 7000 parking spaces and is making traveling a miserable experience for your passengers?" the account asked in a post that tagged American Airlines, the nation's largest airline which operates a hub out of PHL.

Parking at the economy lot could cost as little as $13 per day before the pandemic. Now the cheapest parking option at the airport costs $16 per day if a driver leaves their car for 72 hours or more.