More News:

April 23, 2020

Do you know this woman? She allegedly spit in peoples' faces at Di Bruno Bros.' Center City store

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Social Distancing
spit DiBrunos Provided image/Philadelphia Police Department

Police say this woman allegedly spit in the faces of two people while shopping at Di Bruno Bros. in Center City. The incidents happened on April 18 and April 19, 2020, investigators say.

Philadelphia police are looking for the woman who allegedly spit in the faces of an employee and another shopper at Di Bruno Bros. grocery store near Rittenhouse Square last weekend.

The incidents happened on separate days inside the shop at 1730 Chestnut St. Police said the first occurred Saturday after the woman got into argument with a Di Bruno's employee about how she wanted to pay for her groceries, and she allegedly spit in the employee's face.

MORE: Pennsylvania to reopen in three phases on a region-by-region basis

The woman returned to the store Sunday. While shopping she bumped into another woman at the grocery store. The other shopper complained the suspect was not following social distancing guidelines, police said. The suspect then lowered her mask to say, "B****, I don't have the virus," before allegedly spitting into the customer's face. 

The suspect left Di Bruno's, and the other shopper, who was wearing a mask and glasses, was not injured, according to police. 

On Thursday, Mayor Jim Kenney called the woman's actions "unconscionable and criminal," adding "We need to get this woman some place where she can't spit on anyone anymore."

The suspect is between 30 and 35-years-old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build and reddish brown hair, police said. She was wearing a quarter-length, black jacket, dark pants, and a red bandana around her neck in a surveillance image.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect can call the Central Detectives Division at (215) 686-3093, or contact the the Philadelphia police tipline at (215) 686-TIPS.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Social Distancing Philadelphia Philadelphia Police Rittenhouse DiBruno Bros. Center City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski's full first round 2020 NFL mock draft
042320CeeDeeLamb

Education

Philly's Masterman High School cracks top 20 in U.S., best in Pennsylvania
Masterman 2020 High School

Addiction

WHO urges restrictions on alcohol sales during COVID-19 pandemic
Alcohol use during COVID-19 Shutdown

Eagles

Eagles final mock draft roundup: National draft analyst edition
042320CeeDeeLamb2

DIY

Simple guide to DIY tie-dye at home
DIY tie dye

Food & Drink

Get free Insomnia Cookies when you order from these four local businesses
Insomnia cookies

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved