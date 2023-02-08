St. Hubert's students responsible for blackface video will be disciplined, Archdiocese of Philadelphia officials say

A group of students at the all-girls St. Hubert Catholic High School in Northeast Philadelphia will be disciplined for posting a racist video on social media, Archdiocese of Philadelphia officials said.

The video appeared online Tuesday and shows at least three teens together in a room and one of the girls spray-painting another's face black.

"You're a Black girl!. Know your roots! It's February!" the student with the spray paint can says in the clip. "You're nothing but a slave." The girl being painted in blackface eventually shouts back, "I'm Black and I'm proud!"

On Wednesday morning, a group of demonstrator were outside St. Hubert High School, at 7320 Torresdale Ave. in Holmesburg neighborhood, carrying signs that read "Condemn and confront white supremacy" and "Prejudice creates pain," CBS3 reported.

St. Hubert's president, Lizanne Pando, and principal, Gina MacKenzie, released a statement Tuesday evening that said an investigation is underway and that the students involved making in the video will be disciplined.

"We are extremely disappointed to learn that anyone associated with Saint Hubert's would act in such a manner, which is entirely inconsistent with our values" the school officials said. "Please be assured that this matter is being actively investigated. All those responsible will be disciplined appropriately in accordance with our school handbook."

Ken Gavin, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, added there is no place for the behavior demonstrated by the students in the video.

“Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia seek to form young men and women of character,” Gavin said. “We view racism as a mortal sin. There is no place for it in our hearts and minds and there is no tolerance for such behavior at Saint Hubert’s or any Catholic School.”