October 06, 2023

Northbound section of City Avenue to close this weekend as St. Joe's underpass construction continues

The right lane between Cardinal Avenue and Lapsley Lane will shut down from Saturday until Oct. 14. A portion of the southbound lane is closed through Monday

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Northbound City ave closure Provided Image/St. Joseph's University

A section of City Avenue's northbound lane, between Cardinal Avenue and Lapsley Lane, will be closed 24/7 from Oct. 7. through Oct. 14 as construction on St. Joe's University's pedestrian underpass continues. Above, a rendering of the underpass.

Drivers commuting on City Avenue this weekend should prepare for traffic delays near St. Joseph's University as construction continues on the pedestrian underpass. 

The northbound right lane on City Avenue between Cardinal Avenue and Lapsley Lane will be closed all day and night starting Saturday until Oct. 14, according to PennDOTDrivers should allow for extra time when traveling through the area or plan alternate routes.

MORE: St. Joe's acquires 12-acre property, expands campus along City Avenue

southbound lane of City Avenue between Cardinal Avenue and Lapsley Lane is already closed for construction and will remain closed until Oct. 9.

There are no detours currently planned for the lane closures. However, PennDOT will provide updates as necessary, Krys Johnson, a spokesperson for PennDOT, said last week. 

PennDOT will complete construction on the bridge that will span the underpass before construction crews working for St. Joseph's begin work on the tunnel. The pedestrian underpass is a 21-foot-wide, ADA-accessible walkway. St. Joe's received $6 million in funding from PennDOT and the state to complete the project.

The project is a part of the university's 10-year plan to renovate and add buildings on campus, including the construction of a new residence hall and quad for freshmen students. 

St. Joe's has set up a livestream where people can watch the progress of the pedestrian bridge's construction. In the video player below, click on the "LIVE" button at the bottom left to start the stream:

