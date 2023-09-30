More News:

September 30, 2023

With construction on St. Joe's pedestrian underpass starting, expect significant traffic delays on City Ave. on Monday

A southbound lane will be closed 24/7 until Oct. 9 between Cardinal Avenue and Lapsley Lane

By Brian A. Saunders
St. Joes road closures Provided image/St. Joseph's University

A southbound lane of City Avenue between Cardinal Avenue and Lapsley Lane will be closed 24 hours a day from Oct. 2. through Oct. 9 for construction on St. Joe's University's pedestrian underpass, PennDOT says.

Drivers heading south on City Avenue near St. Joesph's University should expect delays all next week and into the following week, as construction begins on the pedestrian underpass that will cross below the busy four-lane roadway, connecting the two sides of the college's campus.

PennDOT said a southbound lane of City Avenue will be closed all day and all night starting Monday until the following Monday, Oct. 9. The traffic restriction will be between Cardinal Avenue and Lapsley Lane. Drivers should allow for extra time when traveling through the area or plan alternate routes.

MORE: SEPTA riders can tap their credit cards and phones to ride buses, subways and trolleys starting Friday

There are currently no plans for detours, Krys Johnson, a spokesperson for PennDOT, said. There could be additional closures on City Avenue in the coming weeks as work progresses,  and PennDOT will providing updates as necessary, Johnson said.

PennDOT will complete construction on the bridge that will span the underpass before construction crews working for St. Joseph's begin work on the tunnel. The pedestrian underpass is a 21-foot-wide, ADA-accessible walkway. St. Joe's received $6 million in funding from PennDOT and the state to complete the project. 

It is a part of the university's 10-year master plan developed in 2019, that also includes renovations to the Maguire Athletic Center, the O'Pake Recreation Center, and the construction of a new residence hall and quad for first-year students.

The university purchased a 12-acre parcel from the Sisters of the Visitation in August.

St. Joe's has set up a live stream where people can watch the progress of the pedestrian bridge's construction. In the video player below, click on the "Live" button at the bottom left to start the stream:

Brian A. Saunders
