More City Avenue lane closures scheduled near St. Joe's for pedestrian bridge construction

Drivers can expect traffic next week on City Avenue as St. Joseph's University pushes forward on construction of its pedestrian bridge.

PennDOT will close the left lanes on City Ave in both directions on Monday, Dec. 11, and Tuesday, Dec. 12, between Cardinal Avenue and Lapsley Lane. Wednesday and Thursday, a traffic shift is planned going southbound in the same area.

According to PennDOT, drivers should prepare for delays due to the construction, though it is weather dependent and could be subject to change. The closures and shift are 24/7 on those days.

The traffic changes are due to St. Joe's construction of a 21-foot-wide, accessible pedestrian bridge under City Ave, part of the university's larger Campus Master Plan, developed in 2019, that also includes renovations to the Maguire Athletic Center, the O'Pake Recreation Center, and the construction of a new residence hall and quad for first-year students.

Bridge construction is scheduled to be completed in January, and it will connect the 12-acre property the the school purchased in August from the Sister of the Visitation with the rest of the Hawk Hill campus. The college received $6 million in funding from PennDOT and the state to complete the bridge project.

St. Joseph's closed lanes on City Avenue weekly in 2022 for utility relocations, the first phase of the project.