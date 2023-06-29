Stone Harbor issues 17 times more parking tickets this May than a year ago — and the police chief has no remorse

A new parking app introduced in Stone Harbor to replace cash payments has resulted in a massive uptick in ticket enforcement in the borough's metered zones and lots. In May, Stone Harbor police issued 564 parking tickets, up from just 33 in May 2022. And at $34 a pop, this year's fines amounted to $19,176 in a single month.

During a Stone Harbor borough council meeting on June 20, the town's leaders asked Police Chief Thomas J. Schutta whether enforcement under the new system is perhaps too strict.

"Absolutely not," Schutta answered. "Absolutely not."

"From 30 to 500?" one council member responded.

"Well, don't forget, back then, we were issuing warnings, too," Schutta said. "And this system allows us more seamlessly to enforce this. It really does — (rather than) have (officers) walking around, just kind of blindly looking."

Given the discrepancy in tickets issued during Stone Harbor's first month with ParkMobile — the app-based parking system that's now in place — Schutta was asked if he would have done anything differently after the rollout.

"Absolutely not," Schutta said.

In May, Stone Harbor debuted ParkMobile, in which people pay for their parking spaces instead of inserting coins in meters or making cash payments at staffed lots. ParkMobile is the same company that developed Philadelphia's MeterUp parking app and similar systems used in New York and Washington, D.C.

Parking in Stone Harbor is free during the offseason months, but metered zones are in effect between May 1 and October 1.

To use ParkMobile, the app requires a license plate number, vehicle make and model and a payment method. Alternatively, people who don't have the app can call the ParkMobile Service Line and relay the same information by phone.

Stone Harbor's parking zones are each assigned a five-digit code that drivers enter into the app to designate where a car is located. If time is running out on an initial parking fee, the app sends notifications reminding parkers that they either need to extend their parking time on the app or move their cars to avoid being ticketed. Each credit card transaction on ParkMobile carries a 30-cent fee.

Signs posted around Stone Harbor include information about ParkMobile, and the borough shared reminders on social media in May to prepare people for the switch.

Since Stone Harbor police can easily travel between parking zones and check the app's log to see which cars have exceeded their limits, enforcement has become greatly simplified.



But the roughly 1,600% increase in parking tickets in May was swift and steep, especially considering people who visit Stone Harbor are expected to adapt to a brand new system that has fully replaced the previous cash option.

The borough's website says most of Stone Harbor's paid parking zones cost $1 per hour and have three- or four-hour limits, which can be extended on ParkMobile. The marina boat launch zone costs $10 for all-day parking.

Council president Frank Dallahan did not immediately respond to an email sent Thursday with questions about the borough's new parking situation and the police department's vigorous enforcement of the law.

Anyone heading to Stone Harbor this summer should download the ParkMobile app and get familiar with the borough's parking system. The days of relatively lax parking ticket enforcement appear to be in the past.