More Sports:

May 02, 2019

Straight Shooters: Improving the WWE PPV schedule, and Goldberg is back

Nick Piccone
By Nick Piccone
PhillyVoice Contributor
WWE Straight Shooters
WWE-Stomping-Grounds_050219_usat @TacomaDome/Twitter

WWE Stomping Grounds poster via the Tacoma Dome Twitter page

This week, Nick Piccone (@nickpiccone) and Vaughn Johnson (@VaughnMJohnson) discuss Jon Moxley (now formerly Dean Ambrose) and his future. Mere minutes after his WWE contract expired, Moxley posted a video on Twitter that got many people hyped. Is he AEW bound? The guys discuss Moxley's possibilities.

The duo also discusses Bill Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker being advertised for their Saudi Arabia show in June. Are we getting Goldberg vs. Lesnar again?

The discussion then shifts to PPV names. One of the guys' favorite topics, they help WWE put together their entire yearly PPV schedule with the best wrestling PPV names possible. Days ago, WWE Stomping Grounds was officially named as a June PPV, so the duo fights the good fight against terrible PPV names. 

Stay tuned for the end of the episode where we play classic audio from our 91st episode, as we all found out about WWE's second-latest terrible PPV name, Great Balls of Fire (1:05:45 mark).

You can listen to the entire episode below, or simply download it here.

You can also subscribe to The Straight Shooters on the following platforms: Apple Podcasts (please rate and review us!), StitcherGoogle PlaySpreakerSpotifyiHeartRadioTuneIn Radio, SoundCloudPlayer FM and wherever else you get your podcasts!  

And you can now also become a Patron of The Straight Shooters! You can get exclusive content from Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson by becoming a Patron at patreon.com/shootersradio

Follow The Straight Shooters on Twitter: @ShootersRadio | Nick Piccone | Vaughn Johnson 

Facebook: facebook.com/thestraightshooters

Nick Piccone

Nick Piccone
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more WWE Straight Shooters Philadelphia Wrestling UFC

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Projecting first-year roles for each of the Eagles' five draft picks
050219MilesSanders

Restaurants

Six Philly brunch spots make OpenTable's top 100 in U.S.
Starr Restaurants - Parc 1

Parenting

Picking (and getting into) the right preschool
Preschool Students 05012019

Phillies

How Cliff Lee almost missed Game 1 of 2009 World Series vs. Yankees
Cliff-Lee-Phillies_050219_usat

Colleges

Swarthmore College's fraternities disband after disturbing documents leaked, four-day student sit-in
Swarthmore College fraternities disband

Food & Drink

Best brunch spots to treat mom for Mother's Day in Philly
Best spots for Mother's Day Brunch in Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved