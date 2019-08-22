More Sports:

August 22, 2019

Straight Shooters: NXT vs. AEW is the wrestling war we've been waiting for

Nick Piccone
By Nick Piccone
PhillyVoice Contributor
Wrestling WWE
Straight-Shooters_082219 ADAMCOLEPRO/Twitter

WWE’s NXT, a staple of the WWE Network, will move to USA Network beginning September 18.

The wrestling war is back.

Earlier this week, WWE announced they would be moving NXT to the USA Network and have the show go live every week on Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET starting September 18.

Of course, that gained the ire of many pro wrestling fans since AEW will be running their weekly show on TNT on Wednesday nights beginning October 2.

This is a war. We wanted it. We wanted it for years. But now, fans are... really angry about it.

So Nick Piccone (@nickpiccone) and Vaughn Johnson (@VaughnMJohnson) discussed all of this on Episode 209 of The Straight Shooters. Why is head-to-head wrestling competition in the United States bad all of a sudden after almost two decades of clamoring for it? Why is it okay to be hypocritical in the Wrestling Bubble?

And, let's face it, this seems to be only good for professional wrestling as a whole, so why all the negativity? WWE also announced the current week's NXT program will be available on the WWE Network that Thursday night beginning at 8 p.m. ET, so it's not like people even have to overuse their DVR... especially when you're already recording The Goldbergs. Man, I'll miss watching that show live.

Of course, there are many that think because NXT will now be on cable television that Vince McMahon will put his fingerprints all over it and ruin what has made it great. But Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that what made NXT great will not change at all.

However, if Vince McMahon starts making NXT decisions, we might have to re-visit this discussion.

You can listen to the entire episode below, or simply download it here.

You can subscribe to The Straight Shooters on the following platforms: Apple Podcasts (please rate and review us!), StitcherGoogle PlaySpreakerSpotifyiHeartRadioTuneIn Radio, SoundCloudPlayer FM and wherever else you get your podcasts!  

And you can now also become a Patron of The Straight Shooters! You can get exclusive content from Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson by becoming a Patron at patreon.com/shootersradio

Follow The Straight Shooters on Twitter: @ShootersRadio | Nick Piccone | Vaughn Johnson 

Facebook: facebook.com/thestraightshooters

Nick Piccone

Nick Piccone
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Wrestling WWE Philadelphia AEW TNT USA NETWORK FS1 WRESTLING FANS NXT ON USA Pro Wrestling NXT AEW ON TNT

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The Q&A ... with Sixers forward (and cult hero) Mike Scott
042519-MikeScott-USAToday

Government

Police Commissioner Ross resigns amid details of affair and sexual harassment allegations against department
Richard Ross resigns Philadelphia police

Wellness

Free health screenings for Camden residents in September
camden health forum

Eagles

Eagles stock up / stock down at the conclusion of training camp practices
082119RasulDouglas

Food & Drink

Reading Terminal Market shop has best-ranked breakfast item in Pennsylvania
Apple Dumpling

Family-Friendly

Candytopia coming to Philadelphia's Fashion District for limited time
Candytopia coming to Fashion District Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved