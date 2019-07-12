More Sports:

July 12, 2019

Straight Shooters: Who would you take in a legit fight? And a big wrestling weekend ahead

Nick Piccone
By Nick Piccone
PhillyVoice Contributor
WWE Wrestling
WWE-extreme-rules_071219 Twitter/WWE

Aleister Black and Cesaro will square off this Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center.

There was a bit of a confrontation this week at a Blink 182 concert between former WWE-er Enzo Amore and current AEW-er Joey Janela. 

While it didn't seem to escalate into a full brawl, it got us thinking about which pro wrestlers would actually hold their own against anybody in a legitimate street fight. So, this week, Nick Piccone (@nickpiccone) and Vaughn Johnson (@VaughnMJohnson) listed pro wrestlers who they'd take in a fight against anyone. 

There's a big weekend of wrestling coming with AEW's Fight For The Fallen Saturday night in Jacksonville, EVOLVE 131's 10th anniversary show at the 2300 Arena, which is also Saturday night, and WWE's Extreme Rules at the Wells Fargo Center Sunday night. Nick and Vaughn talked about some matches on each of their cards they're looking forward to the most.

You can listen to the entire episode below, or simply download it here.

Having trouble listening? Click here to open the podcast in a new window.

You can subscribe to The Straight Shooters on the following platforms: Apple Podcasts (please rate and review us!), StitcherGoogle PlaySpreakerSpotifyiHeartRadioTuneIn Radio, SoundCloudPlayer FM and wherever else you get your podcasts!  

And you can now also become a Patron of The Straight Shooters! You can get exclusive content from Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson by becoming a Patron at patreon.com/shootersradio

Follow The Straight Shooters on Twitter: @ShootersRadio | Nick Piccone | Vaughn Johnson 

Facebook: facebook.com/thestraightshooters

