May 31, 2019

Straight Shooters: Reaction to AEW's first pay-per-view, Jon Moxley's explosive interview and more

Nick Piccone
By Nick Piccone
PhillyVoice Contributor
Jon Moxley's interview with Chris Jericho was so good, we can't stop talking about it.

After a pretty much flawless debut show for All Elite Wrestling, the wrestling world is buzzing in anticipation for a possible new turf war in the industry. While some are maybe forcing that a bit too much onto the masses — as I wrote here — I am absolutely excited for AEW to debut on TNT in the fall.

But first, we've got to react to one of the better wrestling pay-per-views of the last few years! Maybe even one of the best?

This week,  Nick Piccone (@nickpiccone) and Vaughn Johnson (@VaughnMJohnson) react to AEW's DOUBLE OR NOTHING pay-per-view, the great interview by Jon Moxley on Talk Is Jericho [listen to that entire interview here], and have a quick preview of NXT TakeOver: XXV.

You can also check out my column on Medium, discussing the "creatively bankrupt" WWE and why it seems impossible they'll fix it any time soon.

You can listen to the entire episode below, or simply download it here.

