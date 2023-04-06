Try out more than 50 food trucks at Manayunk's StrEAT Food Festival

Several blocks of Main Street will be closed on April 23 to make way for the food trucks, gourmet food vendors, small businesses and local musicians filling the streets for one of the neighborhood's most beloved events.



The Manayunk Development Corporation is bringing back its twice-a-year StrEAT Food Festival that Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

"We're always excited to host this event because there's something fun and tasty for everyone," Caitlin Marsilii, events coordinator for the Development Corporation, said in a release. "It's a great way to gather as a community and to kick off the spring season here in Manayunk. Whether you're a foodie, a family, or even a dog, you'll be able to find the perfect culinary fix at StrEAT Food Festival."

More than 50 food trucks are participating in the festival this year, including some well-known names like Deke's BBQ, Dos Hermanos Tacos, Humpty's Dumplings, The Little Sicilian, Wokworks and Haagen-Dazs. Gourmet food vendors from other parts of the city are also headed to Manayunk to join in on the festivities, including Kismet Bagels, the Fishtown Pickle Project and Mom-Mom's Polish Food Cart.

Main Street's wide selection of bars and restaurants will be open to serve up some neighborhood favorites. Participating eateries include Fat Lady Brewing, Pizza Jawn, The Volstead by Unity, Taqueria Amor, Winnie's Manayunk and The Cresson Inn.

Provided Image/Manayunk Development Corporation Try out more than 50 food trucks and gourmet food vendors like Deke's BBQ, Wokworks, Fishtown Pickle Project and Kismet Bagels during this spring's StrEAT Food Festival in Manayunk.

The recently-opened PHS Pop-Up Garden at 106 Jamestown Ave. will be open from noon until 9 p.m., serving up themed cocktails, frozen drinks and small bites just around the corner from the festival.

Visitors can shop at one of several sidewalk sales hosted by small businesses along Main Street like Safa Plant Co., Vamp Boutique, Forked Again and City of Paws Pet Care. For those who can't make it out to Manayunk for Record Store Day on Saturday, April 22, Main Street Music will be open from noon to 6 p.m.

There will be two stages set up on opposite ends of the festival route playing live music. At the Green Lane stage, check out The Honey Badgers at 11 a.m., The Funky T at 1 p.m. and Maggie Mae at 3 p.m. Further down the street at Shurs Lane, check out Pepperwine at 11:30 a.m., Apple Juice Jones at 1:30 p.m. and Andorra at 3:30 p.m.

Visitor are encouraged to walk, bike or use public transit to get to the StrEAT Food Festival, as there are just three parking lots in the neighborhood. For more information about getting to the festival, visit the Manayunk Development Corporation's official website.

Sunday, April 23, 2023

11 a.m. until 5 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Several blocks of Main Street in Manayunk

Philadelphia, PA 19127