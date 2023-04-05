Sample cocktails, dishes from local chefs when Bok Bar reopens this spring

Bok Bar is preparing to reopen for its eighth season at the Bok Building in South Philadelphia, bringing patrons their daily dose of sunshine as the city prepares for the warmer months ahead.

The outdoor lounge is set to open to the public on Thursday, April 13, with dozens of events and food partners already lined up. Just like last year, reservations are no longer required, as Bok Bar will operate entirely on a first come, first served basis. Large groups can fill out an inquiry form for table service.

Bok Bar's seasonal drink menu includes the Golden Hour, a cocktail made with Bluecoat Gin, watermelon, lemon, mint and club soda; the All Nighter, made with Otto Cafe Rum, Kahlua, Creme de Cacoa and cold brew; the Dirty Dio, made with Delta Dirt Vodka, grapefruit, lime and club soda; and the Lo-Fi Spritz, made with Lo-Fi Amaro, sparkling wine and club soda.

The bar will also serve canned beers from Philly favorites like Love City, Dock Street and Victory Brewing, along with a small selection of wine and zero-proof cocktails.

The rooftop bar will once again partner with a number of local chefs to give them an opportunity to showcase their cuisine. To start, South Philly's own Small Oven & Porco's Porchetteria will be on-site for the rest of April, serving up soups, sandwiches, meatball platters and sweets to bar patrons.

Future food partners at the Bok Bar this season include Tabachoy's Filipino Eats in May, joint ventures from Thaitalian by Fiore Fine Foods and Kalaya in June, Puyero's Venezuelan delights in Jule and Jezabel's Cafe in September. Other food partners will be added to the roster throughout the year.

Bok Bar will also host a variety of curated events over the 29-week season. Brittany Lynn is bringing her Drag Mafia to the Bok Bar for monthly shows beginning on Sunday, April 30, including weekend drag brunch and sunset drag on Thursdays.

On the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, Bok Building tenant KG Strong and a collection of other yoga instructors will host Sunset Yoga at the Bok Bar. Each month, the group will use ticket proceeds to support a different nonprofit focused on providing a a voice for underrepresented communities in the city.

From April 13 through Oct. 29, the Bok Bar will be open to the public from 5 to 11 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 5 p.m. until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Summer Saturdays, which have extended hours from 2 p.m. until midnight, will start on June 17 and run through Sept. 2.

For more information about food, drinks and programming for Bok Bar's eighth season, check out its website and Instagram.

Open April 13 through Oct. 29, 2023

Times vary | Pay-as-you-go

Bok Bar at the Bok Building

Entrance at 800 Mifflin St., Philadelphia, PA 19148