More Events:

April 05, 2023

Sample cocktails, dishes from local chefs when Bok Bar reopens this spring

The South Philly rooftop spot will reopen on Thursday, April 13 with restaurant takeovers and community events

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Bars
Bok Bar Reopening Provided Image/Justin Oppus

Bok Bar, the Bok Building's rooftop bar in South Philadelphia, is reopening for its 29-week season on Thursday, April 13. This season, Kalaya, Puyero and Fiore Fine Foods are among the restaurants taking over food at the popular warm-weather attraction each week through October.

Bok Bar is preparing to reopen for its eighth season at the Bok Building in South Philadelphia, bringing patrons their daily dose of sunshine as the city prepares for the warmer months ahead. 

The outdoor lounge is set to open to the public on Thursday, April 13, with dozens of events and food partners already lined up. Just like last year, reservations are no longer required, as Bok Bar will operate entirely on a first come, first served basis. Large groups can fill out an inquiry form for table service. 

MORE: Screen 'Stephen Curry: Underrated' during Philadelphia Film Festival SpringFest

Bok Bar's seasonal drink menu includes the Golden Hour, a cocktail made with Bluecoat Gin, watermelon, lemon, mint and club soda; the All Nighter, made with Otto Cafe Rum, Kahlua, Creme de Cacoa and cold brew; the Dirty Dio, made with Delta Dirt Vodka, grapefruit, lime and club soda; and the Lo-Fi Spritz, made with Lo-Fi Amaro, sparkling wine and club soda. 

The bar will also serve canned beers from Philly favorites like Love City, Dock Street and Victory Brewing, along with a small selection of wine and zero-proof cocktails. 

The rooftop bar will once again partner with a number of local chefs to give them an opportunity to showcase their cuisine. To start, South Philly's own Small Oven & Porco's Porchetteria will be on-site for the rest of April, serving up soups, sandwiches, meatball platters and sweets to bar patrons. 

Future food partners at the Bok Bar this season include Tabachoy's Filipino Eats in May, joint ventures from Thaitalian by Fiore Fine Foods and Kalaya in June, Puyero's Venezuelan delights in Jule and Jezabel's Cafe in September. Other food partners will be added to the roster throughout the year. 

Bok Bar will also host a variety of curated events over the 29-week season. Brittany Lynn is bringing her Drag Mafia to the Bok Bar for monthly shows beginning on Sunday, April 30, including weekend drag brunch and sunset drag on Thursdays. 

On the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, Bok Building tenant KG Strong and a collection of other yoga instructors will host Sunset Yoga at the Bok Bar. Each month, the group will use ticket proceeds to support a different nonprofit focused on providing a a voice for underrepresented communities in the city. 

From April 13 through Oct. 29, the Bok Bar will be open to the public from 5 to 11 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 5 p.m. until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Summer Saturdays, which have extended hours from 2 p.m. until midnight, will start on June 17 and run through Sept. 2. 

For more information about food, drinks and programming for Bok Bar's eighth season, check out its website and Instagram

Bok Bar

Open April 13 through Oct. 29, 2023
Times vary | Pay-as-you-go
Bok Bar at the Bok Building
Entrance at 800 Mifflin St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Bars South Philadelphia Restaurants South Philly Beverages Bok Building Cocktails Wine Chefs Beers Drinks Alcohol

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Beautiful luxury home on sunny day

If you are re-entering the homebuying market in 2023, you may be rewarded
Limited - ACLU - Police Officer

Stop-and-frisk: A clear failure of public safety policy

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

North Wildwood police warn pet owners of coyote sightings
Coyote North Wildwood

Sponsored

Stop-and-frisk: A clear failure of public safety policy
Limited - ACLU - Police Officer

Health News

Eye drops factory linked to deadly bacterial infections cited for sterilization violations
Eye drops contamination

Phillies

The Phillies go big with Citizens Bank Park's giant new PhanaVision board
Phillies-Preview-Day-Citizens-Bank-Park-PhanaVision-4.3.23-MLB.jpg

Television

Serial killer Ted Bundy's links to 1969 Garden State Parkway murders examined in new true crime series
Bundy NJ Murders

Festivals

Screen 'Stephen Curry: Underrated' during Philadelphia Film Festival SpringFest
PFS SpringFest

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved