More Health:

April 03, 2019

Pretty much everyone misses this important spot when applying sunscreen

You gotta get that SPF into every single crack

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Sunscreen
sunscreen fda regulations sipa PA Images/Sipa USA

At this point, most people know that sunscreen is a nonnegotiable for any sort of time spent outdoors — especially in the warmer months.

But the thing is, facial moisturizers with sun block may not be providing the protection we need to protect from skin cancer and user error is to blame.

According to a study published Wednesday in PLOS ONE, people do a less thorough job applying an SPF-rated moisturizer to their face than when using a more "traditional" sun blocking lotion. Researchers found that users tend to miss more skin, especially the region around the eyelids — an area particularly defenseless to certain types of skin cancer.

To determine this, researchers provided 84 participants with a bottle of SPF moisturizer and had them apply it to their faces. The team of British researchers utilized UV cameras to determine what areas of the face participants missed in their application.

RELATED READ: FDA to update sunscreen regulations to improve safety and efficacy

The team uncovered that participants using moisturizer missed the eyelids region, where sensitive skin is prone to cancer,  about 20 percent of the time. This compared to about 14 percent missed when using traditional sunscreen lotion, NPR reports. 

"People were applying cream [and] going out in the sun thinking they were protected," says Austin McCormick, lead author of the study. "And yet one of the most vulnerable areas was left unprotected."

Cancer-prone areas — like the face and ears — are often some of the most neglected in sunscreen application. Mount Sinai Hospital dermatologist Joshua Zeichner tells NPR that patients often neglect to apply sunscreen to their neck and the tips of their ears, spots, prime targets for cancer causing UV rays.

Another area of the face with a high risk of developing skin cancer due to a lack of protection is the bottom lip — it faces up toward the sun, after all. 

Researchers weren't able to determine why the SPF moisturizer wasn’t as thoroughly applied. However, the believe it could be because it isn't as "spreadable" as normal sunscreen or that it could be due to moisturizer being sold in smaller bottles, so people feel inclined use smaller quantities, TODAY reports.

While it may seem concerning to put moisturizer with SPF and sunscreen all over your eyes, experts agree that you can and should be doing so. Especially because the skin in the inner corner of your eye and the skin under the eyelashes is the thinnest on the body and therefore the most susceptible to cancer.

Experts suggest opting for a mineral-based sunscreen, instead of chemical-heavy options which are known to sting the eyes, for a tear-free, but full-protection, sunscreen application. 

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Sunscreen United States Summer Skin Cancer Sun Damage

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: The Phillies are (mostly) on top of the baseball world
Bryce-Harper-Jean-Segura_040319_Phillies

Courts

Video shows New Jersey cop – now sentenced to 5 years in prison – hitting suicidal man in hospital bed
Ruben McAusland Patterson cop assault

Entertainment

Hulu and Amazon in April: Everything to watch on the streaming platforms
Hulu and Amazon in April: Everything to watch on the streaming platforms

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Nationals fans' bark is worse than their bite as Bryce Harper returns
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_040219_usat

Healthy Eating

Holy guacamole: U.S. will run out of avocados – quickly – if Trump closes Mexican border
avocado pexels

Food and Drink

Trolley car restaurants to give out free ice cream April Fools Day
soft serve ice cream

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved