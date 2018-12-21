More News:

December 21, 2018

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wants Super Bowl at Penn State's Beaver Stadium

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NFL Super Bowl
Beaver Stadium PSUMark2006/Creative Commons

Beaver Stadium in State College, home of the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wants to host a Super Bowl, just not at Heinz Field or Lincoln Financial Field.

The governor participated in a Twitter Q&A session earlier this week, generating a major headline about his openness to legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania.

His response to a question about whether he prefers the Steelers or Eagles also raised some eyebrows.

Beaver Stadium has a capacity of 106,572, well above most NFL venues. State College is also accustomed to the pandemonium that follows Big 10 showdowns, particularly against Ohio State.

But Wolf must be smoking something himself if he thinks the NFL would ever consider a Beaver Stadium Super Bowl.

True, the league ventured up to North Jersey for Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium, but that's the only time in the modern era the big game has been played at a cold weather venue. The Seahawks destroyed the Broncos 43-8 — not that the temperature caused the game's opening safety — and the NFL walked back future efforts to find outdoor cold-weather hosts.

Wolf's comment was just a diplomatic way to avoid choosing favorites between the Eagles and the Steelers. Both teams have come incredibly close to meeting in the Super Bowl several times, but it's never worked out.

If the stars ever aligned and there was an Eagles-Steelers Super Bowl at Beaver Stadium, the convergence between the state's eastern and western halves would be of biblical proportions.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more NFL Super Bowl State College NFL Pennsylvania Eagles Tom Wolf Steelers

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers mailbag: Would you trade Joel Embiid for Anthony Davis?
122118-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Senior Health

Grandparents getting tipsy at the holiday party? It's a growing trend
12202018_woman_wine_unsplash

Entertainment

7 anti-Christmas films to warm your little Grinch heart
7 anti-Christmas films to warm your little Grinch heart

Eagles

Eagles' 2018 rookie class is small, but promising
122018DallasGoedert

Holiday

15+ places to party on New Year's Eve in Philly
Champagne on New Year's Eve

Marijuana

A change of heart for Wolf on legalization
marijuana plants

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved