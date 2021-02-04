Super Bowl LV open thread

It wasn't that long ago that the Philadelphia Eagles were in Minneapolis, beating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Three years and three days later, yada yada yada they're coming off a 4-11-1 season, they have a new head coach, and the quarterback reportedly wants out of Philly.

The two participants in Super Bowl LV are of course the Kansas City Chiefs, who are looking to repeat as champions under the leadership of old friend Andy Reid, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.





The Chiefs had to survive a divisional round matchup against the Cleveland Browns in which star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was knocked out with a scary-looking injury, followed by a decisive win in the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills. The Bucs' journey to the Super Bowl, led by recidivist cheater Tom Brady, included three road wins over the Washington Football Team, the New Orleans Saints, and the Green Bay Packers.

The Chiefs are favored by 3 points, according to the consensus odds at TheLines.com. In case you missed our Super Bowl pick, you can find that here.



Feel free to discuss the game below.





