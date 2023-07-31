More News:

July 31, 2023

Supermoon to appear in the sky this week, followed by blue moon in late August

Supermoons can shine brighter and appear larger; look toward the southeast Tuesday afternoon to catch the first one

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Nature Moon
August supermoons Chris Pietsch/USA TODAY NETWORK

The first supermoon of the summer, pictured above, was observed July 2. Two more are expected in August. The second one will be a blue moon.

The moon will appear bigger and brighter Tuesday, when the first of two August super moons rises in the sky.

A supermoon is a full moon that occurs when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit. Due to its proximity, the moon can appear brighter and slightly larger, though changes may be difficult to detect. The first supermoon of the month will rise Tuesday afternoon and set around 5:11 a.m. Wednesday, Space.com reports. It should be visible in the southeast — especially since the current weather forecast for Philadelphia calls for mostly clear skies.

MORE: Center City's largest pollinator garden to bloom in Sister Cities Park

The following supermoon is due Wednesday, Aug. 30, and since it's the second of the month, it's a blue moon. This term actually has nothing to do with color — so don't expect a navy or cerulean moon in the sky — but rather frequency. A blue moon can refer to the second full moon in a month, or the third of fourth full moons in a season. This one is expected to be the "closest, biggest and brightest" full supermoon of the year, peaking around 9:36 p.m., according to Old Farmer's Almanac. A closer full supermoon isn't due until Nov. 5, 2025.

Blue moons typically happen every two to three years, with the last one occurring Aug. 22, 2021. Actual blue-hued moons are also possible, but they are, as the old adage implies, extremely rare. The moon can turn blue due to certain kinds of clouds, water droplets in the air or particles created by natural catastrophes. An enormous eruption from the Indonesian volcano Krakatoa sparked this phenomenon in 1883, as the resulting ash rose 50 miles into the atmosphere and behaved as a blue filter, NASA reports.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Nature Moon Philadelphia Astronomy Space

Videos

Featured

Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Get a free education at Community College of Philadelphia this fall
Limited - Jud Christian Covered Bridge

Enjoy an adventure in Central Pennsylvania: Columbia & Montour Counties

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Lower Merion police searching for man who took 'upskirt' photos of women in Suburban Square
suburban square police

Sponsored

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home
Limited - University Place Main

Eagles

Eagles announce dates for Kelly green uniforms
Randall-Cunningham-Kelly-Green-Eagles-Uniforms.jpg

Food & Drink

Dunkin' to give out free coffee, breakfast wraps to blood donors this August
Dunkin Red Cross

Entertainment

Tim McGraw to perform in Philly next summer on Standing Room Only tour
tim mcgraw tour

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved