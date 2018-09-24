Supporters, survivors of sexual assault participate in walkout at City Hall as part of national call to #BelieveSurvivors

Survivors of sexual assault and their supporters in Philadelphia are rallying in front of City Hall on Monday afternoon as part of a national call to support the women accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez.

The Philly #BelieveSurvivors Solidarity Walkout & Speakout is part of a national event organized by Philadelphian Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement.

A statement from Burke has been surfacing to organize the event: "We believe Dr. Blasey Ford. We believe survivors. Join us for a national walkout in solidarity w/ survivors of sexual violence on Mon., Sept. 24 @ 1PM EST by wearing black and posting a message to say #BelieveSurvivors #MeToomvmt"

Philly's gathering began around 1 p.m. at Dilworth Park. Planned speakers include Emily Woods, Tonya Bah, Blessing Osazuwa, Gwen Snyder, and Nina Ahmad.





