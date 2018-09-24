Supporters, survivors of sexual assault participate in walkout at City Hall as part of national call to #BelieveSurvivors

September 24, 2018
Survivors of sexual assault and their supporters in Philadelphia are rallying in front of City Hall on Monday afternoon as part of a national call to support the women accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez.
The Philly #BelieveSurvivors Solidarity Walkout & Speakout is part of a national event organized by Philadelphian Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement.
A statement from Burke has been surfacing to organize the event: "We believe Dr. Blasey Ford. We believe survivors. Join us for a national walkout in solidarity w/ survivors of sexual violence on Mon., Sept. 24 @ 1PM EST by wearing black and posting a message to say #BelieveSurvivors #MeToomvmt"
I want to continuously scream this from the rooftops: THIS IS A SURVIVORS MOVEMENT!!! We will not let Dr. Blasey Ford’s experiences be invalidated by partisan nonsense. We are survivors not just bc we lived through what happened but bc we are in a constant state of SURVIVAL!— Tarana (@TaranaBurke) September 23, 2018
Philly's gathering began around 1 p.m. at Dilworth Park. Planned speakers include Emily Woods, Tonya Bah, Blessing Osazuwa, Gwen Snyder, and Nina Ahmad.
A #believesurvivors rally outside city hall in Philly pic.twitter.com/EUs3eXdjrR— Lauren Mayk (@Laurenjmayk) September 24, 2018
#BelieveSurvivors rally @ #Philly City Hall. #metoo #kavanope #StopKavanaughNow pic.twitter.com/vMw6MlwdZJ— Brian Rademaekers (@Rad_PHL) September 24, 2018
@NinaAhmadPHL supports Emily Woods, survivor of sexual assault publicly sharing her story to a crowd of nearly 200 #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/b3rCv2vTvh— Billy Penn (@billy_penn) September 24, 2018
Solidarity with everyone walking out & everyone who who is with us but can't walk out, for whatever reason #BelieveSurvivors https://t.co/5VAkTve1bB— Women's Law Project (@WomensLawProj) September 24, 2018
In solidarity with survivors of sexual assault, Temple Law faculty, staff, and students participated in the national #BelieveSurvivors walkout. pic.twitter.com/NGahRPyLyP— Temple Law School (@templelaw) September 24, 2018
As women, femmes, and allies stage walkouts across the nation, we’re kicking off our #BelieveSurvivors #CancelKavanaugh rally on the steps of the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/FsRga8RLa9— Women's March (@womensmarch) September 24, 2018
Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.