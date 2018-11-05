Police investigate racist and threatening letter found in Northeast Philly

Philadelphia police are investigating a threatening letter with targeted racist threats against new neighbors who recently moved to the Tacony section of the city.

The letter surfaced last week on Facebook and quickly spread across the social networking site. The original user's post said the letter had been placed at a home on the 4800 block of Knorr Street.

A screenshot of the full letter can be read below. (Note: The letter contains explicit, offensive language and threats of violence).

Source/Facebook This threatening letter was allegedly placed at a home in the 4800 block of Knorr St. in the Tacony section of Northeast Philadelphia.

The letter writer refers to a "TOWN WATCH GROUP" that will be paying close attention to the new neighbors.