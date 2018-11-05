More News:

November 05, 2018

Police investigate racist and threatening letter found in Northeast Philly

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Threats
11052018_KnorrTacony_GM Google/StreetView

The 4800 block of Knorr Street in the Tacony section of Northeast Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police are investigating a threatening letter with targeted racist threats against new neighbors who recently moved to the Tacony section of the city.

The letter surfaced last week on Facebook and quickly spread across the social networking site. The original user's post said the letter had been placed at a home on the 4800 block of Knorr Street.

A screenshot of the full letter can be read below. (Note: The letter contains explicit, offensive language and threats of violence).

Tacony letterSource/Facebook

This threatening letter was allegedly placed at a home in the 4800 block of Knorr St. in the Tacony section of Northeast Philadelphia.


The letter writer refers to a "TOWN WATCH GROUP" that will be paying close attention to the new neighbors.

RELATED: Bridesburg residents finding KKK recruitment materials distributed in their neighborhood

"If you mother f****** make a lot of noise with you f***ing s*** music or your f***ing s*** trucks, vans, cars or kids WE intend to FIRE BOMB YOUR F***ING HOUSE!!!!"

The alleged group behind the letter does not appear to have any connection with Tacony-Holmesburg Town Watch, Inc., a community-based non-profit organization that bills itself as "the eyes and ears" of the Philadelphia Police Department. The group originally formed in Tacony in 1982 and expanded to cover Holmesburg in 2007. 

"As the city of Philadelphia's oldest consistently running time watch we would never send a letter intimidating or threatening residences in our community," said Joe Nicoletti, president of Tacony-Holmesburg Town Watch, Inc. 

"Having said that we do not have any leads as to who sent those letters out. We can tell you that this is not the work of a community town watch, but the work of a person who has evil intentions," Nicoletti continued. "When we ask for community involvement, we do not discriminate against any age, sex, religion, race, or sexual orientation. We believe and strive for public safety and civility in our community. Our goal is to have a safe community for all families."

Philadelphia police did not disclose any information investigators may have learned over the weekend about the source of the letter.

"We are aware of the incident," officials said in a statement Monday afternoon. "At this time, there is an open and active investigation with Northeast Detectives."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Threats Northeast Philadelphia Tacony Police Crime Wissinoming Mayfair Racism

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Police investigate racist and threatening letter found in Northeast Philly
11052018_KnorrTacony_GM

Eagles

Eagles report cards through the first half of the season: Offense edition
Carson Wentz Eagles passing

Elections

2018 New Jersey general election: What you need to know about the midterms
11012018_MacArthur_Kim.jpg

Phillies

Manny Machado or Bryce Harper: which is a better free agent fit, target for Phillies?
102918_Machado-Harper_usat

Lifestyle

CoverGirl cosmetics becomes largest makeup brand to be certified cruelty free
CoverGirl

Health News

'Broken heart syndrome' is a real thing — and it can quickly turn deadly, according to new study
broken-heart-syndrome-deadly-pexels

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.