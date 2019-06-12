Here's how to get free Honeygrow on Take Back the Lunch Break Day

It's not always easy to squeeze in a lunch break when working. It can feel like there's just too much to do to step away from your desk.

A survey by Tork, which makes paper goods like napkins for restaurants, suggests millennials are actually afraid to take regular lunch breaks, however, because they believe coworkers will negatively judge them for it and their boss won't think they're a hard worker.

Yet, according to the survey, 44 percent of millennials strongly agree that they look forward to taking a lunch break, compared to 36 percent of Gen X employees, and 90 percent say taking a lunch break helps them feel refreshed.

The survey was conducted as part of the brand's Take Back the Lunch Break program. In 2018, Tork established the third Friday in June as National Take Back the Lunch Break Day. This year, it falls on Friday, June 21.



Last June, Honeygrow partnered with Tork for the holiday and is doing so again this summer. On Take Back the Lunch Break Day, those who step away from their desks could be treated to free lunch. Here's how it works:

Post to social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn) explaining why a lunch break is important to you. Tag #TakeBackLunch on the post. Go to Honeygrow in University City on Friday, June 21. Be among the first 100 to show your #TakeBackLunch post to the Honeygrow team between noon and 1 p.m. and your stir-fry or salad, plus a drink, is free.

Friday, June 21

Noon to 1 p.m. | Free lunch

Honeygrow: University City

3731 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104



